Appian Unveils Award Management Solution at AppianGOVERNMENT 2020

Leveraging Low-code Automation, Appian Simplifies the Award Management Process While Ensuring that Agencies Fully Comply with Federal Acquisition Regulations

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), a leading provider of low-code automation solutions for government and defense organizations, today announced Appian Award Management, a solution that automates government award management to simplify the process in a compliant, reportable, and efficient way. This new solution is the latest addition to Appian's Government Acquisition Solution Suite and automates the award management process for contracting and program office teams and ensures FAR/DFAR and agency policy compliance.

In today's digital landscape and with a disseminated workforce in the midst of COVID-19, it is vital for organizations to be agile and adapt to change rapidly. Instead of relying on inefficient and out-dated systems, government and federal agencies can leverage Appian's Award Management solution that gives federal contracting organizations and program management offices the power to manage all contract award processes. Agencies can quickly configure the solution to address their specific needs, rather than relying on inefficient systems, shared drives, and spreadsheets. The solution helps federal agencies reduce costs and improve program performance by eliminating expensive bridge contracts and missed acquisition milestones.

By using Appian, government procurement and program offices never miss a deadline with the proactive management of funding, spending, contract dates, and other activities. Key benefits of Appian Award Management solution include:

"In federal procurement much of an employee's time is spent on administrative tasks that put a drag on their valuable time and skills. In order to help them focus on more complex tasks, Appian is able to remove a significant portion of their daily manual work using low-code automation," said Mike Beckley, founder and CTO at Appian. "Automation allows employees to spend more time on clearer requirements, market intelligence, savings, risk management, customer service, advancing small business goals, and ongoing skill development."

Appian's extensive security architecture complies with federal standards and certifications including FISMA, FedRAMP, HIPAA, SOC 2, and SOC 3. Federal infrastructure options include a FedRAMP Authorized Cloud, fully managed IL4 and IL5 services, MilCloud, AWS GovCloud, and Microsoft Azure. Agencies can choose where to deploy applications without limiting functionality or flexibility.

Appian works with more than 100 government organizations worldwide and has been enabling federal Civilian and DoD agencies to automate their acquisition processes for 20 years. To learn more visit https://www.appian.com/industries/government-public-sector/.

About AppianAppian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.