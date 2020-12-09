Appian Government Partner Award Winners Announced at AppianGOVERNMENT20

09 dicembre 2020 a

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced its U.S. Government Low-Code Automation Partner Award winners across four categories at the AppianGovernment20 virtual conference. This annual award celebrates Appian's leading partners in the U.S. Federal Government market for their ability to deliver fast and transformational value with Appian's Low-code Automation Platform. The Appian platform combines low-code development speed with process automation, unifying the modern workforce of AI, RPA, and people with enterprise data. The result is smarter, faster government agencies that deliver better constituent services at lower cost.

Appian's 2020 Federal Partner Award winners include:

Transformation Award – DeloitteDeloitte has been instrumental in driving significant, quantifiable and impactful business value for enterprise-level digital transformation programs across the US Public Sector. Deloitte has proven they can integrate their world class knowledge and experience with Appian's low-code automation platform to deliver a fresh and transformational perspective that helps the US Government reimagine the possible and fulfill its mission promises.

Trusted Delivery – Booz Allen HamiltonBooz Allen Hamilton has achieved outstanding growth and delivery of Appian across multiple customer segments. Their experience with strategy and implementation, building and integrating end-to-end Appian based solutions allows them to deliver rapid business value to customer missions. Booz Allen has established an Appian Center of Excellence that ensures success on Appian projects, provides a central repository for Appian documentation and solutions, and assists new projects to start rapidly.

Innovation Award – IBMIBM has found success with the development and delivery of innovative Appian-based solutions to meet emerging market needs. In particular, delivering a Cognitive Automation platform that brings together the best of robotic process automation (RPA), digitization and optical character recognition (OCR), cognitive intelligence and data & content management, unified on Appian's low-code automation platform.

Value Award – GroundswellGroundswell has a proven track record of successfully leveraging Appian's low-code platform to rapidly deliver value to its customers. In line with their corporate motto "customer first solutions," Groundswell is consistently receiving the highest ratings by their customers for their Appian implementations. Their customers have come to expect quality and speed from Groundswell due to their library of Appian solution accelerators, which ensure a rapid time to value.

"These awards recognize our leading U.S. Federal partners for enabling transformation, value, growth, and innovation for our joint customers. Appian has a strong and dedicated global partner ecosystem. Appian's partners are critical to Appian's success, and our joint customers' ability to realize the rapid value of Appian's low-code Automation platform. We are pleased to share the recognition of this year's most outstanding partners," said Marc Wilson, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships & Industries, Appian.

