Bioenergy Association (BBE): Experts on Energy, Mobility and Transportation Fuels Come Together at the International Conference for Renewable Mobility "Fuels of the Future 2021"

10 dicembre 2020 a

a

a

BERLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming "Fuels of the Future" conference, to be held online from January 18th to 22nd, 2021, is the global key event if you want to be up to speed on both current discussions and the future agenda for the energy and mobility transition. As in previous years, the conference will provide important insights into topics around renewable mobility and biofuels.

Many countries are currently in the decisive phase of implementing new mobility concepts that must combat climate change while simultaneously responding to the imperatives of both urban development and sustainability. Political leaders, scientists and industry players will come together at this international conference to discuss transport and energy policy today and future challenges in this field. Renewable fuels play a major role in this discussion, particularly in the light of global trade in feedstocks and the broad range of national biofuel strategies.

The conference therefore invites industry experts, scientists, and consultants, as well as representatives of NGOs and governments around the world to an online debate. Over the five conference days from January 18th to 22nd, 2021, 15 sessions with more than 60 speakers will be attended by participants from the biofuel sector along with representatives from the mineral oil, automotive and chemical industry, the logistics and transportation sector, public officials and scientists. The sessions will cover a diverse spectrum of topics, including biodiesel and bioethanol innovation, European and national legislation, sustainability, biofuels in shipping and aviation, advanced alternative fuels, e.g., e-fuels, biomethane fuels, as well as technology and market outlooks.

Every day, three consecutive online sessions (with simultaneous interpretation into English and German) will start in the morning and end in the afternoon, Berlin time (CET). Speakers will present their latest findings, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference chat channel offers an opportunity for networking and business contacts. You can find the detailed agenda, speakers' profiles, presentations by 40 conference partners, and background information on the five hosting associations who have organized the conference at www.fuels-of-the-future.com/en.

Conference tickets, including discounts for government representatives and students as well as free access for the press, are available at www.fuels-of-the-future.com/en/registration.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1372880/Fuels_of_the_Future_Logo.jpg