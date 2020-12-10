iHerb Announces Exciting New Ways to Earn with iHerb's Rewards Program

10 dicembre 2020 a

a

a

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, a global leader in health and beauty e-commerce, announces ground-breaking new updates to their Rewards program with even more exciting ways to earn Rewards.

iHerb Rewards is pleased to announce new developments to their popular Rewards program. This program allows customers to earn credit to redeem on future purchases or cash out. It will now be possible for customers to earn Rewards Credit when they write reviews and helpful answers within the Q&A community.

"We value the honest opinions our customers offer on the products we carry, so why not reward them for giving us and our fellow shoppers more insights?" says iHerb Vice President of Growth Marketing, Neil Folgate. "We believe these changes, combined with iHerb's global presence, will continue to make our Rewards program globally unique and one of the most attractive programs to customers and influencers around the world."

Three ways to earn iHerb Rewards now include:

iHerb deeply values their loyal customers who share their commitment to delivering the highest quality products at the most competitive prices and they want to reward those who shop, refer and engage with iHerb in meaningful ways. Bringing new ways to earn like the above to our Rewards Program allows us to accomplish that.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest US-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art climate controlled warehouses to customers in 188 countries and territories. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361351/UGCI_Review_Rewards_Talking_Point.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742063/iHerb_Logo.jpg