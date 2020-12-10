Technology services leader Skelia recognized as a Global Top 100 Sustained Growth company by Clutch

10 dicembre 2020 a

WINDHOF, Luxembourg, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skelia, headquartered in Luxembourg and New York, and a leader in building cross-border IT and engineering organizations and affiliate companies in Eastern-Europe, is globally recognized and awarded by Clutch, an authoritative research platform, as one of the top 100 sustained growth companies over the last 4 year period - www.skelia.com

"The Clutch 100 growth lists represent the top service providers based on revenue growth over the years and include companies headquartered in the United States, Australia, India, Poland, and other countries across the globe," said Clutch Founder Mike Beares. "Their recognition is only possible because of their willingness to participate and their commitment to delivering the best services to their clients."

"I am personally very proud of this global recognition and I dedicate this Clutch award to our employees and customers. We have always invested in sustainable growth with service innovation, customer satisfaction and team retention as strategic cornerstones," comments Patrik Vandewalle, Skelia Co-Founder and CEO. "Our international teams have built over 150 cross-border IT and engineering organizations for customers in 14 countries. Since Skelia's creation in 2008, we have realized a steady yearly revenue growth of +25% and, despite this year's pandemic, we are equally positive on 2020 and the years to come."

About Skelia

Skelia is an international leader in building cross-border IT and engineering organizations and affiliate companies in Eastern-Europe. For over a decade, the company has provided staff augmentation services to premium customers across the world. Skelia operates through a global network of offices in Europe and the United States – www.skelia.com

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn – www.clutch.co

