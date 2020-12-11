Access Advance Announces Newest Additions to the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

11 dicembre 2020 a

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Advance ("Advance"), an independent licensing administrator, today announced the addition of over 30 Licensees in recent months, including, ARRIS Solutions (a leading set-top box provider), DJI (a leading drone provider), Google (a leading internet-related services and products provider), Hanwha Techwin (a leading surveillance camera provider), OPPO (a leading global smart device brand), Panasonic (a leading multi-national electronics provider), and Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions (a leading security/surveillance solutions and device provider).

Advance also recently welcomed Digital Insights, Google, and IBEX PT Holdings to the HEVC Advance Patent Pool as Licensors. The HEVC Advance Patent Pool now contains over 13,000 HEVC/H.265 essential patents, and of those patents, almost 11,000 are now available in a pool license exclusively through the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. For a complete up-to-date listing of all licensors and licensees in the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, please visit the Access Advance website.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome the newest licensees and licensors to our HEVC Advance Program, many of whom are significant market leaders," says Access Advance CEO, Peter Moller. "The HEVC Advance Patent Pool continues to grow while consolidating the H.265/HEVC patent landscape. As we have always said, one of the main goals of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool is to break down IP barriers to enable HEVC technology to reach all market participants and consumers, and the program continues to do exactly that. We look forward to continuing to deliver unmatched value to both our HEVC licensors and licensees for many years to come, and believe that we are uniquely positioned to offer the market a winning solution for the next generation video codec, VVC/H.266, as well."

About Access Advance:

Access Advance LLC (formerly HEVC Advance LLC) is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers. Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology and is currently in the development phase for its VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology. For more information about Access Advance or the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, please visit www.accessadvance.com. For more information about the VVC Advance Patent Pool currently in development, please contact Paul Bawel, SVP, Business Development, at [email protected]

