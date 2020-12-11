Futurity Brands Acquires Worldwide Rights to Paul Frank, the acclaimed pop culture and life-style brand made famous by the iconic Julius the Monkey.

11 dicembre 2020 a

a

a

ZURICH, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurity Brands Switzerland AG today announced the acquisition by its subsidiary, Paul Frank Limited, of all intellectual property rights worldwide to the acclaimed PAUL FRANK pop culture and character lifestyle brand. The global purchase from U.S. company Paul Frank Industries LLC includes an extensive design portfolio including more than 150 characters, headlined by the iconic Julius the Monkey. Futurity Brands will be responsible for the management and growth of the brand's international licensing, distribution and direct to consumer business. With offices in Zurich, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney, the newly formed Futurity Brands management team, led by Chairman and CEO Stan Wan, will take the evergreen IP back to its Southern Californian roots whilst reshaping its celebrated global appeal for the enjoyment of generations to come.

Paul Frank Industries was born in 1995 out of Huntington Beach, California. Known for its nostalgic bright colours, quirky humour and the iconic Julius the Monkey, the Paul Frank brand has been creating smiles and bringing whole-hearted sincerity to its global fan base for over 25 years across North and South America, Asia, Europe and Australia.

Futurity Brands is a purpose driven, end to end lifestyle brand management company focused on serving brands that can create a better tomorrow. Through its acquisition, licensing, distribution, design and strategic supply chain capabilities, Futurity Brands aims to deliver long term shareholder value by investing in brands and innovation that will provide consumer-centric solutions to global challenges.

Contact:

Global Licensing ManagerMichael [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373779/PaulFrank.jpg