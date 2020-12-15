HONOR Christmas Gift 2020 to Celebrate Anniversary for HONOR Fan Fest with Surprising Deals on HIHONOR Store

15 dicembre 2020 a

HONOR offers Exclusive Fans Festival Sales on 16th December, upgrading up to £100 off deals during Christmas

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the second round of big sales among HONOR Christmas Gift 2020, HONOR prepared surprising offers for global HONOR Fans on HIHONOR Store. To celebrate the 7th Anniversary, HONOR is now holding HONOR Fan Fest 2020, with a series of fun events till 16th December at HONOR Community. Elevating the HONOR Fan Fest 2020 and rewarding for fans, HONOR offers the Exclusive Fans Festival Sales which will be from 18:00 pm on 16th December to 02:00 am on 17th December, providing up to £100 off attractive deals on HIHONOR Store.

HONOR unveils alluring deals for Night Flash Sales every night from 20:00 pm to 02:00 am on HIHONOR United Kingdom, HIHONOR Germany, HIHONOR Italy, and HIHONOR Spain, while specific offer is subject to local stock. There are also up to €110 off deals provided on HIHONOR France this month.

HONOR Night Flash Sale UK – Up to￡100 OFF

HONOR MagicBook Series special offers will be unveiled for the Fans Festival Sales as following: HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is £569.99 with a £100 price off. HONOR MagicBook Pro (AMD Ryzen 5, 4600H/16GB+512GB) is £779.99 with a £70 price off. Both HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5, 3500U/8GB+256GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 (AMD Ryzen 5, 3500U/8GB+256GB) are £499.99 with a £50 price off.

HONOR Night Flash Sale Germany – Up to €130 OFF

HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5, 3500U/8GB+256GB) comes with an HONOR 8A 2020 (value of €149.9) is at the price of €599.9. HONOR MagicWatch 2 (46mm, Flax Brown) is €119.9 after a €80 price off. HONOR Watch Magic (Silver) comes with free HONOR Watch Magic Strap (value of €29.9) is €79.9 after a €120 price off. HONOR Watch GS Pro bundled with an HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.9) is €179.9 after a €70 price off. HONOR Magic Earbuds is €79.9 after a €20 price off.

HONOR Night Flash Sale Italy – Up to 60% OFF

HONOR Watch GS Pro comes with free HONOR Magic Earbuds (value of €99.9) is €209.9 or with an HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.9) at the price of €179.9. HONOR Watch ES is €79.9 after a €20 price off or comes with an HONOR Router 3 at the price of €99.9. HONOR Watch Magic comes with the HONOR Watch Magic Strap (value of €29.9) and HONOR Classic Earphones (value of €29.9) is at the price of €79.9. HONOR MagicWatch 2 (46mm, Charcoal Black) is €109.9 after a €60 price off.

HONOR Night Flash Sale Spain – Up to 65% OFF

HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is bundled with an HONOR Band 5 (value of €34.9) at the price of €649.9. HONOR Watch GS Pro bundled with the HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.9) is at the price of €179.9 or bundled with free HONOR Magic Earbuds (value of €99.9) at the price of €209.9. HONOR Watch ES is €79.9 after a €20 price off. HONOR MagicWatch 2 (42mm, Agate Black) is €99.9 after a €70 price off. HONOR 9X Lite is €169.9 after a €30 price off.

16th December: Exclusive HONOR Fans Festival Sales

HONOR offers up to £100 off alluring deals that will be available from 18:00 pm to 02:00 am exclusively on 16th December on HIHONOR Store to show our great gratitude to all our fans in anniversary this year. Explore various offers for different countries below:

17th December: Share your Christmas-themed photos for a chance to win HONOR 9A

Join the "Share the Christmas Spirit with HONOR" contest by sharing photo related to the theme under the post at HONOR Community, before midnight of 17th December to win an HONOR 9A. Besides, each participants will receive an exclusive annual Christmas Medal in the member profile. For more details including all HONOR FAN FEST events and lucky winner announcement, please visit HONOR Community.

