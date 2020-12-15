GSMA Announces MWC Shanghai Is Back For 2021

15 dicembre 2020 a

MWC Shanghai 2021 runs from 23 to 25 February exploring how technology and connectivity can lead the global recovery

BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA has announced initial details of MWC Shanghai, making a grand return as a physical experience for 2021. Scheduled for 23 to 25 February 2021 and taking place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), it will be one of the largest and most anticipated events of its kind in recent months. MWC Shanghai 2021 offers an opportunity for delegates and visitors to hear expert insights and future trends, witness the latest technology and innovation, and discuss the issues that will affect the future of the mobile industry.

"MWC21 Shanghai is far more than just an event," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. "It's a celebration of the power of intelligent connectivity and provides a platform for people to come together and push the industry and society forward. Bringing the MWC series of events back for 2021 has taken a superhuman effort, and we are looking forward to welcoming the mobile ecosystem back to Shanghai in February."

The GSMA unlocks the full power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive. It's MWC series has earned a world-class reputation as the place to get business done by providing unrivalled networking opportunities. In 2019, MWC Shanghai included more than 500 exhibitors and 65,000 attendees from companies across the world.

This year, MWC Shanghai will welcome international attendees and audiences, with a virtual platform to accompany the physical event. Online attendees will be able to access live conference and partner content online.

The theme for the MWC series of events in 2021 is Connected Impact. The programme will showcase how the entire digital ecosystem continues to transform our lives and significantly support global recovery with technology visionaries sparking conversation and imagination through keynotes and panel discussions.

Attendees to MWC Shanghai 2021 will experience the latest breakthroughs in technology including 5G, AI, IoT, smart home and more. Returning exhibitors include China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, CICT, Ericsson, H3C, Huawei, Nokia Shanghai Bell and ZTE. A host of new 5G-enabled devices and consumer services will be showcased by, Huawei Device, Nreal, Oppo, Qualcomm, Realme and vivo.

For further details on exhibiting at or attending MWC Shanghai 2021, please visit www.mwcshanghai.com

About GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Africa, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Thrive Series of regional conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

