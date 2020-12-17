International student enrollment at renowned German universities made possible by the Schloss-Schule Kirchberg

17 dicembre 2020 a

Why German language skills do not have to stand in the way of studying

KIRCHBERG AN DER JAGST, Germany, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- German university degrees enjoy an excellent global reputation, particularly in technical and natural science subjects. In addition: German universities charge little or no tuition fees. The country is also considered the epitome of international stability. Despite this, many international students are unsure about studying in Germany. One German boarding school, the Schloss-Schule Kirchberg, wants to help change that - and has therefore specialized in giving international students access to renowned German universities. The Schloss-Schule is convinced that attending a specialized boarding school can give foreign students decisive support.

The German language is considered one of the biggest hurdles to attending school or university in Germany. Therefore, the Schloss-Schule has set up a high school prep course that specializes in meeting the needs of foreign students. In close cooperation with the school, they aim to help young people learn German and acquire the language skills they need to enroll in school and, later, university - even without previous language knowledge. The results speak for themselves: The last year of international school leavers from the Schloss-Schule achieved an average of 10.5 points out of a total of 15 - 4.5 points better than the overall school average with a high percentage of native speakers.

Many foreign students also perceive the often very foreign German culture and the complex German educational system as a hurdle on the way to studying in Germany. But here, too, a specialized boarding school like the Schloss-Schule Kirchberg offers decisive assistance: firstly, by providing foreign students with comprehensive support from day one (airport pick-up, visa support, etc.) as well as an especially insightful introduction to the German culture and educational system. Above all, however, because the Schloss-Schule has two very decisive advantages: 1. Particularly intensive supervision, exemplified among other things by a student to teacher/educator ratio of 1:6. 2. Around 85% of students (consisting of both boarding and day students) are German, ensuring that foreign students are immersed in German language and culture through the predominantly German student body. Read more: https://sk.school/PmInternatStudierenEinfacherEn.

Founded in 1914 in Baden-Württemberg, the Schloss-Schule Kirchberg is one of the best-known boarding schools in Germany. As a non-ideological private school and a state-recognized grammar school, it offers around 200 day and 100 boarding school students optimal learning and development opportunities.

