MOSS signs partnership to promote Archax carbon offset

Brazilian start-up pioneer in the negotiation of environmental asset tokens will make the British digital exchange's model more inclusive and sustainable

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MOSS, the first and the world's largest environmental platform to list carbon credit tokens on crypto exchanges, will be responsible for promoting CO2 offset for Archax and its customers. Archax is the first digital securities exchange authorized by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The partnership, signed in December, aims to operationalize a more sustainable business model for the British exchange.

"We look forward not only to offsetting our own carbon use, but also to measuring the ESG rating of all issuances, as well as providing easy access to carbon credit tokens for our customers," said Graham Rodford, CEO of Archax.

MOSS was founded in the first quarter of 2020 and launched the world's first carbon credit-backed token, MCO2, used by large companies and individuals to offset CO2 footprints. MCO2 has the largest stock of a carbon credit token: 2 million tons - equivalent to a market value of $36 million.

"Our token democratizes carbon offsetting and considerably increases environmental conservation and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions," said Luis Felipe Adaime, CEO and Founder of MOSS.

MOSS token has been listed on the Brazilian exchange FlowBTC since September 29, 2020 and will be on the largest exchange in Latin America in January 2021. In addition, it was audited by CertiK (UP Alliance), is underway in the audits of Armanino and EY and has Perkins Coie as legal advisor.

In eight months of existence, MOSS has moved more than 1 million tons of CO2 and has allocated more than US$10 million in revenue for carefully selected Amazon Forest conservation projects.

Find out everything about MCO2, the first and largest tokenized carbon credit in the world:

MCO2 Tearsheet MCO2 Presentation MCO2 Microsite (with White Paper and etherscan link) MCO2 etherscan link

