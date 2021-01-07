ForaCare Suisse AG Releases Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test

07 gennaio 2021 a

Test Results in 15 Minutes, No Laboratory Processing Required, Highly Accurate & Reliable Results

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForaCare Suisse AG announced the release of its antigen test, FORA COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, that provides fast, accurate and easy-to-interpret test results. The test can be administered by trained professionals and doesn't rely on laboratory-processing.

Approved by Swissmedic, the FORA COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is a diagnostic antigen test for the direct detection of an acute infection with SARS-CoV-2, the respiratory virus caused by the novel coronavirus.

The rapid test has been approved for distribution in Switzerland and its treaty countries without restriction. It is listed by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) and is reimbursable in Germany.

ForaCare's FORA COVID-19 Rapid Test was developed via a collaboration with Taiwan Academia Sinica, ranked by Reuter as one of the Top 20 "World's Most Innovative Research Institutions"1. Recent clinical study results demonstrated the FORA COVID-19 Rapid Test is accurate and reliable with a 95.8% sensitivity (Ct≤30) and a 98.6% specificity by testing 57 PCR-positive and 80 PCR-negative specimens.

"We are proud to offer trained testing professionals an alternative that allows them to make fast, accurate and reliable tests without waiting on outside laboratories to determine active virus," said Ty-Minh Tan, CEO of ForaCare Suisse AG.

The test kit packaging comes with everything necessary to administer a test for COVID-19 antigen and can determine if a person has an active COVID-19 infection. The test provides accurate results in 15 minutes. For more information, visit https://www.fora-antigen.com.

Contact: Elena Birrer +41-71-220-1001E-mail: [email protected]: http://www.foracare.ch/