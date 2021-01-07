Belkin International Announces Key Leadership and Organization Changes

07 gennaio 2021 a

Chet Pipkin Becomes Executive Chairman of the Board and Appoints Steven Malony as CEO

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today announces key changes to its leadership and organization as Founder, Chet Pipkin, takes on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board and appoints Steve Malony, former SVP and General Manager, to CEO of Belkin International.

"I have been honored to lead Belkin for the past thirty-seven years, and I am extremely proud of how we have impacted the way the world works, lives and plays," said Chet Pipkin, Executive Chairman of the Board, Belkin International. "I am proud to announce Steve Malony as my successor and have full confidence that he will beautifully and effectively lead Belkin into our next chapter through the combination of exceptional industry and leadership skills as well as a deep operational expertise."

While Chet focuses on his Executive Chairman and Board duties, he will continue to stay active and engaged with the business on a full-time basis. Steve Malony steps into the role of CEO having been an integral part of Belkin International for the past fifteen years. He spent time in a variety of roles across the organization domestically and internationally affording him a deep understanding of the business globally.

"While I have very big shoes to fill, I am honored to step into the role of CEO of Belkin," said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin International. "I have been blessed to serve the company for a great portion of my career and the trust and confidence placed in me to lead it are not taken lightly. I am excited to enter a new chapter with Belkin with an intention to lead with devotion and a vision for a future that is crystal clear, positive and bright."

