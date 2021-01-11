Quectel announces new 5G modules to drive 5G commercialization

11 gennaio 2021 a

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions (Stock Code: 603236.SS), the leading global supplier of IoT modules, announced that the company has launched three 5G New Radio (NR) Sub-6GHz modules during CES 2021, including the RM500Q-AE, the RM502Q-AE and the RM505Q-AE, to drive the mass deployment of 5G intelligent connections worldwide.

Leveraging the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 commercial 5G modem, the three modules feature super-fast speed, low latency, and enhanced carrier aggregation (CA) technology, and are now ready for sampling to support a wide range of enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) and IoT applications such as fixed wireless access (FWA), 4K/8K live streaming, online meeting applications, telemedicine, smart transportation and industrial IoT (IIoT).

Capable of both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, the three modules support worldwide coverage of 5G NR Sub-6GHz, LTE-A and WCDMA frequency bands and provide reliable 5G solutions to IoT customers globally. The other key features of the modules include:

The three modules also integrate GNSS capabilities, with the RM505Q-AE supporting Active GPS L1/L5 signals for more accurate positioning services. This ensures industrial terminals like rugged tablet PCs and on-board computers can work in environments with weak signal such as valleys, forests and urban city canyons.

Currently, the RM502Q-AE has completed IC/FCC/ PTCRB/GCF/RED/RCM certifications, while the RM500Q-AE and the RM505Q-AE have completed CE/RCM certifications. These compulsory approvals with global launch firmware (FW) baseline help customers enter each local market quickly and reduce their cost of device development and certification.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create superior cellular and GNSS modules backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of more than 2200 professionals, the largest in the IoT modules industry worldwide, ensures we are first to market and continue to set the pace of development. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe.

