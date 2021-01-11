Frost & Sullivan Selects magniX for the Technology Innovation Leadership Award

11 gennaio 2021 a

Revolutionary in its approach, magniX is recognized for leading the development of electric propulsion technology and its impact on the transportation industry at large

EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX has been selected to receive the prestigious Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award for 2020. Recognizing magniX's commitment to innovation and creativity in its electric propulsion technology and business impact, the award signifies a momentous capstone to a year of accomplishments for magniX in 2020.

"magniX has shown a sustainable and innovative approach to its technology and application diversity, as well as its superior technical capabilities that set it apart from the competition," said Abhigyan Tathagat Senior Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "With its overall strong performance, magniX has impressive client relationships and installations with leading fleet operators and aircraft manufacturers, demonstrating its reliability and business acumen in the aviation industry. We are pleased to present the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Technology Innovation Leadership Award to a company that is creating state-of-the-art technology in electric propulsion."

Through in-depth and extensively researched analysis, Frost & Sullivan industry analysts evaluate companies in two key categories: technology leverage and business impact. The award process measures how companies demonstrate leading development and successfully introducing high-tech solutions to customers' most pressing needs, all while making a profound impact on the industry or business landscape where they operate.

magniX is recognized for its innovative electric propulsions systems that display high client value by addressing the key fuel efficiency and emissions-related challenges that conventional jet fuel applications present across the aviation industry.

"2020 brought many challenges, but also a wealth of opportunity for the aviation industry," said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of magniX. "At magniX, we are grateful that our vision to change how the world views transportation achieved significant milestones despite a turbulent year. We are honored by this recognition from Frost & Sullivan and we are more motivated than ever to transform the commercial aviation landscape to a more sustainable one, without compromise."

magniX is leading the charge in sustainable aviation and launched several firsts in 2020 alone, including flying the world's largest all-electric commercial aircraft, the eCaravan, in May; selected by Universal Hydrogen to develop the world's largest hydrogen-fueled commercial aircraft; opening up electric aviation to Australia, New Zealand, and the Greater Pacific with Sydney Seaplanes; and being chosen to provide electric propulsion to UK-based Faradair Aerospace as it introduces its BEHA aircraft.

About magniXBased in Everett, Washington, magniX is on a mission to lead the commercial aerospace and defense industry by providing high-performance, reliable, and environmentally friendly propulsion solutions. Through its proprietary technology, magniX offers a range of revolutionary electric propulsion solutions, including motors and power electronics, which produce zero emissions at lower operating costs. For more information, please visit: www.magnix.aero.

About Frost & SullivanFrost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, helps clients accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages nearly 60 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on 6 continents. To join Frost & Sullivan's Growth Partnership, visit http://www.frost.com.

