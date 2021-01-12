SNCF Selects Wiremind's CAYZN Revenue Management Solution

12 gennaio 2021 a

PARIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français (SNCF) has selected Wiremind and its CAYZN revenue management solution to optimize TGV ("train à grande vitesse" – high-speed train) load factors and revenue.

The CAYZN solution was selected in SaaS (Software as a Service) mode, following a public tender, and meets the SNCF's innovation and performance requirements.

Colin Girault-Matz, CEO of Wiremind, said: "CAYZN is the most advanced revenue management solution for the rail industry, and our predictive, AI-based models enable our customers to optimize their revenue and load factors. We're proud to join forces with the SNCF and the world-renowned TGV brand. Naturally, we're going to keep growing, and we want to make Wiremind a world leader in revenue management for passenger transportation."

The call for tender's scope also involves rolling out CAYZN to other operators within the SNCF group, such as TGV Lyria and Intercités (inter-regional trains and night trains).

About the SNCF

The SNCF is a world leader in rail transportation, with over 5 billion passengers per year in France and worldwide.

High-speed TGV networks criss-cross France, even reaching several international destinations (Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Italy and Spain), and carry over 100 million passengers annually.

About Wiremind

Wiremind is a leading revenue optimization company in the passenger, freight and event transportation (rail and air) sectors. CAYZN, its benchmark application, provides a turnkey solution in yield management for clients such as TGV, OUIGO, Lyria, Rielsfera, BlaBlaBus, TER, MTR Express and many others. Visit www.wiremind.io for more information.

