Transformational approach to client partnerships drive record large deals of $7.13bn in Q3

- Breakthrough year of performance continues with 6.6% YoY CC growth in Q3

- Digital crosses 50% of revenues

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: EQINFY) (BSE: 500209) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered its highest Q3 sequential growth of 5.3% in 8 years in constant currency. On a year on year basis, revenues grew by 6.6%, digital revenues grew by 31.3% and overall digital revenue crossed more than half of total revenues. Large deal TCV was at all time high of $7.13bn with 73% being net new. Strong and steady operating margin at 25.4%. Revenue and margin guidance band increased to 4.5%-5.0% and 24.0%-24.5% respectively on the back of continued strong performance.

"The Infosys team has delivered another quarter of excellent results. Execution of client relevant strategy focused on digital transformation continues to drive superior growth, well ahead of the industry. The scale of new client partnerships with leading global companies such as Vanguard, Daimler and Rolls-Royce demonstrate the depth of digital and cloud capabilities of Infosys. The commitment and skills of our employees to support and drive the digital journey of clients are matters of great pride for me", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "With the intense focus on client needs and the comprehensive foundation built on differentiated capabilities, I remain confident about the future."

$7.13bn 31.3% YoY 6.6%YoY 25.4% 16.5% YoY Large deal signings Digital CC growth CC growth Operating margin Increase in EPS (INR terms)

In Q3, Infosys further enhanced its digital investments in Infosys Cobalt - the cloud services, platforms and solutions portfolio launched last quarter. The company expanded the Infosys Cobalt portfolio by unveiling Infosys Modernization Suite to help enterprises modernize their legacy systems and Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform to deliver cloud-powered, managed services for IT operations. Infosys Applied AI converges the power of AI, analytics and cloud to deliver new business solutions and perceptive experiences.

Infosys also reached a significant milestone in its ESG journey by becoming carbon neutral in 2020, thirty years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the Paris Agreement. Infosys reiterated its commitment to Environment, Social and Governance causes by announcing its ESG 2030 vision and ambitions.

1. Financial Highlights –Consolidated results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020

Revenues were $3,516 million, growth of 8.4% YoY and 6.2% QoQ Operating profit was $893 million, growth of 25.6% YoY and 6.4% QoQ Basic EPS was $0.17, growth of 12.5% YoY and 7.9% QoQ

For nine months ended December 31, 2020

Revenues were $9,948 million, growth of 3.8% YoY Operating profit was $2,441 million, growth of 19.1% YoY Basic EPS was $0.45, growth of 10.6% YoY

"The resilience of Infosys has been severely tested over the past several quarters and I am delighted with our response marked by strong revenue performance, large deal wins, healthy operating metrics and continued low attrition," said Pravin Rao, COO. "This outstanding performance has been made possible by reimagining Infosys, over the last three years, as a live enterprise with fully transformed digital infrastructure – Infosys Lex for learning, InfyMe for employee engagement, Infosys Meridian for collaboration, and Infosys DevSecOps platform to empower application teams to rapidly build and deploy new features. These highly differentiated systems and processes, redesigned for a digital-first world, are built on a strong foundation of robust connectivity to customer networks and fully secured personal devices. Not only does this give us an advantage in these times of distributed working but also a distinct long-term lead into the future."

"Navigating your next strategy coupled with razor sharp focus on our operating model and efficiencies continues to deliver superior shareholder value creation," said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. "I am also delighted with the announcement of Infosys ESG vision 2030 simultaneously with our climate neutrality achievement, a journey we had embarked on ten years ago. As a responsible corporate citizen, Infosys is committed to its vision of shaping and sharing solutions that serve the development of businesses and communities."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

"Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law."

NOTES:

1. The above information is extracted from the audited condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020 which have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on January 13, 2021.2. A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from www.infosys.com.3. Other Income includes Finance Cost.

Download the INR & Factsheet link here - https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results.html

