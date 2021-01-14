Cytiva delivers modular biologics factory to Lonza

14 gennaio 2021 a

AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytiva, a global life sciences leader, has successfully completed another KUBio installation, this time to global healthcare solutions provider Lonza, in Guangzhou Biopark, China. The high throughput modular biomanufacturing facility will offer process development and manufacturing for Chinese companies developing innovative medicines, as well as multinationals with manufacturing requirements in China.

The 17,000-square-meter site includes 6,500 square meters of lab space and one KUBio modular facility, and will enable quick ramp-up of antibody development services and manufacturing, which are urgently needed to respond to market needs for biologics, including mAbs and other complex proteins, in and for China, and the rest of the world.

The Chinese biologics sector's growth has outpaced global growth, particularly in the last couple of years. According to estimates, the biologics market in China has surged from just under USD 10 billion in 2012 to over USD 45 billion in 2020.1

Stefan Stoffel, Chief Operating Officer, Lonza, says: "The Cytiva team showed great agility and speed in delivering this important site. With the KUBio and FlexFactory single-use platform now ready for business, Lonza will be able to respond to the great demand for innovative therapies in the current environment, now and in the future."

Olivier Loeillot, Vice President, Cytiva, says: "In a rapidly-growing industry with increasing needs for mAbs and other key biopharmaceuticals, this facility demonstrates the strength of combining modular manufacturing with single-use technologies. Together, the KUBio and FlexFactory speed up delivery of innovative therapeutics to patients who need them."

At the Guangzhou Biopark site, construction and supplies of building materials were sometimes affected by lockdown and travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the overall project was completed within its expected time range.

This is Lonza's first manufacturing site for biologics in China. Lonza will combine Cytiva's KUBio modular facility and single-use equipment to support its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing integrated with its own platforms and expertise in development, including cell line construction and process development. Scaling up production will be streamlined when needed thanks to the flexibility in the design.

Guangzhou Biopark is also home to manufacturing sites for BeiGene and Akesobio, where Cytiva also provided solutions. Cytiva has delivered 77 KUBio and FlexFactory solutions to customers around the world.

