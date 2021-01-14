Nonin Medical Announces New Full Board of Directors

14 gennaio 2021 a

Healthcare Industry Leaders to Support Company's Next Phase of Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonin Medical announced the appointment of four new members to the company's board of directors. Each of the new directors brings unique industry experience and passion for innovation in the medtech and healthcare sectors. Together, they will provide Nonin with strategic guidance and support the company's continued growth. The new board members are:

"We are grateful to those members who have rotated off the board of directors and are very appreciative of their service in support of Nonin and the employees of the company, we thank them for their contributions. Looking to the future of Nonin, we are confident the new board members are uniquely qualified to support the next critical growth phase of the company," stated Phil Isaacson, Executive Chairman, Chief Technology Officer and Founder, Nonin Medical.

With healthcare technology playing a major role in the management of the global pandemic, the Nonin leadership team recognized the need for a new board of directors to help the company address rapidly changing market needs and meet the demands of providers, payors and other audiences using health-driven digital and data solutions. Both Dave Hemink and Phil Isaacson will continue in their existing board roles.

"We have assembled a team of world-class board members with successful track records from some of the top companies in the healthcare sector. We know this group will provide valuable business insights as Nonin accelerates our growth trajectory as we serve our customers around the world," said Dave Hemink, CEO, Nonin Medical.

About Nonin MedicalSince 1986, Nonin Medical has developed reliable technologies and manufactured durable noninvasive patient monitoring devices for healthcare professionals and consumers. Nonin pulse oximeters, cerebral and tissue oximeters, capnographs, sensors, and software deliver dependable performance day after day—even in challenging environments. To learn more, visit www.nonin.com.

