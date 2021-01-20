Komerční banka Creating a Digital Future with Syncordis

20 gennaio 2021 a

PRAGUE, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komerční banka will start a gradual migration to a new software platform from Temenos this year. Syncordis will deliver and implement the system. This is one of Komerční banka's most crucial investments ever; the objective is to achieve the reference level of the digitalisation of banking services in the Czech Republic.

"The signing of the contract with Syncordis and Temenos constitutes for us a strategic investment in our future. It is a crucial milestone in Komerční banka's history, which confirms our digitalisation leadership in the Czech banking market. We regard the opportunity to work with partners who share our approach to innovation and will help us to use the latest technologies for the benefit of our clients as a natural and integral part of our efforts," said Jan Juchelka, Komerční banka's Chairman and CEO, adding: "Growth of our clients' satisfaction and improvement in overall customer experience are some of the primary and natural objectives of this investment."

Pierre Servais, Syncordis's Chief Business Officer EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), noted: "We are delighted to have this opportunity of strategic cooperation with Komerční banka in its drive to transform the main banking operations, and of directing its digitalisation journey. Innovation and the willingness to transform is the key in today's constantly changing world. Thanks to the powerful Temenos technology and Syncordis's extensive expertise in implementation, Komerční banka will be able to leverage the new possibilities of digital banking, and to provide its customers with new experience based on the foundations of a cutting-edge technological environment."

Komerční banka's long-term partnership with Syncordis includes the supply and implementation of the Temenos banking software that will support the bank and its subsidiaries in continuing their digitalisation, in simplifying the range of their products, and in enhancing security and sustainable business.

Komerční banka is Syncordis's very first client in Eastern Europe.

