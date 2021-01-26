Precision Medicine Leader Caprion-HistoGeneX Rebrands as CellCarta

26 gennaio 2021 a

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprion-HistoGeneX, a leading global provider of specialized precision medicine laboratory services to the biopharmaceutical industry, is pleased to announce its new corporate name, CellCarta, and brand identity.

The new name for the Montreal-headquartered company stems from the 2019 combination of contract research organization Caprion Biosciences, which specializes in immunology and proteomics services, and HistoGeneX, a provider of histopathology and genomics services based in Antwerp. Recently, CellCarta further expanded its scientific capabilities and geographic presence through the acquisitions of Nova Scotia-based Clinical Logistics Inc. and California-based Mosaic Laboratories LLC. As a result, CellCarta is well positioned to serve the global clinical trial requirements of its pharmaceutical and bio-tech clients with state-of-the-art facilities in the United States, Canada, Europe and China. CellCarta is backed by Arsenal Capital Partners.

The name CellCarta is inspired by the Magna Carta, a symbol of individual liberty, and is meant to evoke the company's mission of mapping the content and function of human cells to enable and accelerate the evolution of personalized precision medicine.

"Our mission is to be the global partner of choice for biopharmaceutical companies seeking precision medicine solutions to help ensure a healthier future for us all," said Martin LeBlanc, CEO of CellCarta. "By uniting our diverse teams of scientists across the world under a common brand identity, we aim to articulate a single message aligned with our shared set of fundamental values focused on scientific excellence, a collaborative mindset and a commitment to deliver high quality results to our partners. It also further reinforces our commitment to provide our clients with a broad and integrated set of services under a single organization."

The new brand identity was developed in conjunction with BrandBourg, a Canadian consultancy firm specializing in brand strategy and brand identity.

CellCarta's visual identity is intended to be reminiscent of a map or puzzle representing the distinctions between human cells. It is further meant to convey a brand personality that is innovative, trustworthy and embodies scientific leadership.

"We wanted to create a brand that is unique in the market, relevant to our clients and inspiring to our employees around the world," said Nick Wright, President and COO of CellCarta. "CellCarta embodies everything we do, which is about mapping differences between cells and ultimately between individuals, so that our partners can develop better and more targeted therapies."

David Spaight, Executive Chairman of CellCarta and an Arsenal Operating Partner, added, "By uniting under a single brand identity, CellCarta is sending a signal that its rapid expansion through acquisitions and organic growth has resulted in a market-leading enterprise that is greater than the sum of its parts. The ongoing success of CellCarta exemplifies Arsenal's 'Strategic Company Building' approach that focuses on expanding a company's solution offering, elevating its market position, and compounding its growth."

About CellCartaCellCarta is a leading provider of specialized precision medicine laboratory services to the biopharmaceutical industry. Leveraging its integrated analytical platforms in immunology, histopathology, proteomics and genomics, as well as related specimen collection and logistics services, CellCarta supports the entire drug development cycle, from discovery to late-stage clinical trials. The company operates globally with with over 700 employees in its nine facilities located in Canada, USA, Belgium, Australia, and China. For more information: www.cellcarta.com

About Arsenal Capital PartnersArsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market healthcare and industrials companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, has completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments, and achieved more than 30 realizations. Arsenal healthcare companies focus on improving critical healthcare processes and scientific requirements leading to improved outcomes for patients. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth and high value-add. For more information: www.arsenalcapital.com

