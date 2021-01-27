Bob Murray, Zack Dekkaki And Ric Wake Launch Global Entertainment Company Loki Artist Group

27 gennaio 2021 a

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Music industry entrepreneurs Bob Murray, Zack Dekkaki, and Ric Wake today announced the formation of Loki Artist Group, a progressive global entertainment company of which they are all Co-Founders, created to invest in the future of music. At a moment in time when the entertainment industry is being redefined, the new group's main focus is to assist music companies with financial, business, and creative support to build and implement new fundamentals for future success.

Loki Artist Group launches with two recording studios (one in Los Angeles, CA and one in Toronto, Canada) and management company, Elev8 Global Entertainment, as well as a record label and publishing division. Loki Artist Group will look for new artists, songwriters, and producers to sign for management, as well as new music ventures to partner with the assets they provide. The company will offer A&R, artist development, digital promotion, social media management and marketing, as well as licensing and sync services, enabling clients to connect with global brands, film, television, and advertising outlets through their music.

Elev8 Global Entertainment, which recently joined forces with Loki Artist Group, has been providing full-service talent management under the leadership of Bob Murray for a wide array of musicians and artists since 2007. Having represented global touring acts like award-winning composer Yanni, international Disney star Jorge Blanco, and pop/electronic producer Bruno Martini, Elev8 specializes in negotiating contracts for major recording deals as well as film and television placements, procuring lucrative sync licensing deals, operating and promoting global arena tours, and producing internationally broadcast concert TV specials. Their current roster includes Jorge Blanco, Jonathan Antoine, Shaun Jacobs, Anna Chase, and J Broadway.

In making the announcement, Co-Founder Bob Murray said: "Loki Artist Group is a global music family of like-minded individuals and organizations working together to prepare for the new world of our business with a model focused on the development of music copyrights and their creators. With the challenges presented in the last ten months, the music industry has needed to adapt to redefine its goals and continue its creative growth. We look forward to being part of that new development wave."

Adds Co-Founder Zack Dekkaki: "At Loki Artist Group, we are currently looking for strategic investment opportunities with music companies that are managed by leading executives whose unique artist rosters show the ability to adapt during this time and prepare for the anticipated return to the stage. With the shifts we have been seeing across music and the larger entertainment industry as a whole, Loki Artist Group will not only provide funding, but also management, music publishing, creative, and other resources in partnership to support these businesses as they adjust to the rapidly changing music market."

"We had not planned to start Loki Artist Group during a pandemic. It was the hand of cards we were dealt. But at the end of the day, people love music. It's the human condition. I believe different opportunities will show themselves as we grow. It's important to not be so rigid and to be able to move with the times - musically and spiritually. Great music and great artists will always matter despite what is going on in the world," said Ric Wake, Co-Founder.

Moving into 2021, the new group anticipates a year of opportunity, focusing its efforts on not only supporting its current clients and partners, but further expanding its outreach.

"Right now–our main focus is to keep the momentum going, seeking out new artists and companies who share our vision of empowering the music industry," added Murray. "While we are extremely empathetic to harsh conditions shared by the collective during this sensitive time in history, it's great to see that some good can emerge from a troubling scenario. Loki Artist Group is much more than just a company, and we're thrilled to see where this journey takes us."

