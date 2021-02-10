oXya is Certified as SAP Specialist Partner by Google Cloud

10 febbraio 2021 a

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- oXya, a Hitachi Group Company, announces today that it has achieved certification as a Google Cloud SAP Specialization Partner. oXya needed to meet a demanding list of requirements in order to earn this certification. It is added to other certifications that oXya has already earned from Google Cloud, including Managed Services Partner (MSP) globally, and Google Cloud Premier Partner.

"Google Cloud and oXya have been collaborating since 2018. In that year, oXya migrated one of their customers to Google Cloud, and it was our first customer, Tory Burch, to run SAP S/4HANA on Google Cloud", says Snehanshu Shah, Managing Director for SAP at Google Cloud. "Since then we have expanded our relationship with oXya. Many oXya customers are currently running their workloads on Google Cloud, enjoying our services and products, the latest addition was Rémy Cointreau. We appreciate the commitment and investment that oXya has been putting into partnering with us, resulting in them earning our SAP Specialization Partner certification. We look forward to many more joint customers with oXya."

"Since its foundation in 1998, oXya has been helping SAP customers achieve their business goals", says Sevag Mekhsian, Americas CTO, oXya. "We've been doing that by providing SAP customers with a range of technical SAP services, managed services, and cloud solutions. oXya has been a managed cloud service partner to hundreds of enterprise customers, who give us a 99% satisfaction rating. It is an honor to also be recognized by Google Cloud for our SAP expertise, an area in which we have been a global leader for many years. We have already migrated multiple SAP customers to Google Cloud, from industries that include Manufacturing, Retail, Oil & Gas, Media & Entertainment, and more."

"The public cloud has been an important addition to our offering in recent years. It is a great solution for customers who require increased agility, advanced analytics, and additional features that help them meet business goals," adds Mekhsian. "Due to that, we invest heavily in our public cloud capabilities. This also includes our recent certification as a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) globally, an enhancement to oXya's MSP certification from Google Cloud that we earned in 2018, which only covered North America. Having earned both of these certifications, we are proud to have Google Cloud recognize oXya's abilities and professionalism to migrate customer workloads to the public cloud and manage them."

