Idaho National Laboratory validates 1000 charge-discharge cycles from Zenlabs' Silicon anode-based Lithium-ion cells

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenlabs Energy, an advanced lithium-ion cell company, announced that Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has successfully tested over 1,000 charge-discharge cycles from their high-energy Silicon anode pouch cells. Zenlabs is the recipient of $4.8 million, 50% cost share development contract from the United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC (USABC) to develop low-cost, fast-charge electric vehicle (EV) batteries. As a part of the USABC program, Zenlabs delivered its 12 Ah capacity, 315 Wh/kg specific energy pouch cells to several national laboratories for evaluation. The cells tested by INL have completed 1,000 dynamic stress test (DST) cycles following the USABC three-hour charge protocol and over 900 DST fast charge cycles using a 4C rate or 15-minute charging protocol under 100% depth of discharge (DOD). The high-rate capable cells can be charged to 80% of their capacity in 10 minutes and to 90% of their capacity in 15 minutes. Zenlabs silicon anode cells enable a 300-mile range car where 240 miles can be charged in 10 minutes while potentially delivering up to 300,000 miles.

For the last 30 years, the lithium-ion industry has used graphite as the preferred anode material. Silicon anodes are considered to be the next generation anode technology due to their high storage capacity, but challenges with poor cycle life and swelling have delayed their introduction. "Zenlabs has solved the durability challenges associated with high-capacity silicon anodes and has demonstrated 1,000 charge-discharge cycles showing the technology is ready for commercialization," says founder & CTO Dr. Herman Lopez.

About Zenlabs Energy Inc.

Zenlabs Energy, with headquarter in Fremont, California develops high energy, fast-charging and low-cost lithium-ion cells for Electric and Aerial Vehicles. Zenlabs proprietary silicon-based anode can be paired with Nickel rich cathode to achieve up to 400 Wh/Kg fast-charging lithium-ion cells. To learn more about and to license Zenlabs Energy's technology visit www.zenlabsinc.com.

About USCAR

USABC is a subsidiary of the United States Council for Automotive Research LLC (USCAR).

Founded in 1992, USCAR is the collaborative automotive technology company for FCA US LLC, Ford Motor Company and General Motors. The goal of USCAR is to further strengthen the technology base of the domestic auto industry through cooperative research and development. For more information, visit www.uscar.org.

