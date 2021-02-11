Quad9 and SWITCH to Announce Global Privacy Initiative on February 17

11 febbraio 2021 a

a

a

ZURICH, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join us as Quad9 and SWITCH announce a new initiative that will inhibit the abuse of personal information and focus on protecting and improving consumer online privacy and security. The unique effort will secure cloud computing and the Domain Name System (DNS) as well as set a new privacy standard for Switzerland, Europe and the rest of the world.

Additionally, the meeting will include a major announcement about the future of Quad9 as the organization looks to expand in 2021 and beyond.

Event Details

Date and Time: February 17, 2021 at 11am (CET)

Duration: 15 Minutes followed by questions and answers

Language: The press conference will be held in English

Venue: Online – https://swit.ch/quad9

Participants

About Quad9

Quad9 is a recursive DNS service providing cybersecurity protection against malware and phishing. As a not-for-profit organization, Quad9 and does not collect or resell personal data and provides a trusted service to individuals and organizations at no cost and with no contract. The organization was launched in 2017 and now is operational in more than 150 locations in 90 countries. Quad9 exists to improve end user protection and privacy worldwide in addition to promoting the stability and security of the Internet.

Learn more at https://www.quad9.net

About SWITCH

SWITCH is a trusted partner for digitalization issues that jointly concern the education, research and innovation community in Switzerland. The independent foundation helps universities and other partners take advantage of the possibilities of digitalization within and outside the academic world. SWITCH has been the registry for .ch and .li domain names since the early days of the internet. As one of Switzerland's centers of competence for security on the internet, SWITCH operates a multi-sector CERT providing services for universities, the domain registry, banks, industry, logistics and the energy sector.

Learn more at https://www.switch.ch

Contacts

For Quad9 Vrge Strategies, Adam Benson, [email protected]

For SWITCH SWITCH, Roland Eugster, [email protected]