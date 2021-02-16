Florim Obtains B Corp Certification

16 febbraio 2021 a

Another Milestone Confirming An Evolutionary Way Of Doing Business

FIORANO MODENESE, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2020, Florim obtained B Corp certification. An extraordinary achievement for a manufacturing company in a highly energy- and resource-dependent market such as that of ceramics. The B Corp certification was achieved as the result of an ongoing process begun some time ago, the main stages of which involved the company's transformation to a Benefit Corporation in March 2020, and the adoption of new articles of association, introducing the commitment to produce, in addition to profit for shareholders, also a positive impact on the environment, territory and community.

Chairman Claudio Lucchese stated: "For us, the transition to a Benefit Corporation was simply the formalisation of a course we have been pursuing for several years now. The inclusion of actions in the company strategy, designed to improve our environmental impact and provide support to employees and territories, is part of the way we've been doing business since well before the concept of "sustainability" became widespread," and today added, "We celebrate this important acknowledgement as a seal of our genuine commitment, not as the end point, but rather as a stimulus for the future."

The Chairman's words are supported by facts: 45 million Euros invested by Florim in green actions and technology since 2012, partnerships with Sassuolo Hospital and Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, in support of health, beauty and art, as well as activities to support youths and the community promoted by the Giovanni Lucchese Foundation.

This recognition was the culmination of a scrupulous process of analysis and evaluation by B Lab, the US non-profit organisation currently responsible for promoting the B Corp model. Florim Italia obtained a score of 98.1, while the group, inclusive of its American partner company, obtained a score of 90.9. This is an excellent result ranking among the highest in the manufacturing/industrial sector and significantly exceeding the minimum score of 80 points, necessary to be awarded B Corp status. The latter is the limit score indicating a company's ability to generate profit in a socially responsible manner, effectively restoring value to the community. B Corp companies represent an evolved paradigm of doing business, based on the commitment to operate with the aim of generating a positive impact on the environment, people and the community, in addition to economic results.

