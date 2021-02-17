CEO of leading teleradiology provider joins Aidoc to support European expansion Alexander Böhmcker joins as VP Europe

17 febbraio 2021 a

a

a

NEW YORK and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the leading provider of AI solutions for medical imaging, announced today the hire of Alexander Böhmcker to head up the expansion of Aidoc's European Division alongside Jeremy De Sy, Director of Sales Europe. Prior to joining Aidoc, Böhmcker had spent over a decade as the CEO of Telemedicine Clinic (TMC), a leading pan-European Teleradiology and pathology-reporting provider with a network of over 300 sub-specialized doctors, serving over a 100 European hospitals.

"I am excited to join Aidoc at this stage in their European expansion" Böhmcker says. "After seeing the value of AI first-hand as an Aidoc customer, I am convinced that the company's solutions will become standard of care in diagnostics. I will get an opportunity to meet our customers at the virtual ECR next month where we will be showcasing the most comprehensive solutions for addressing critical conditions in medical imaging in a timely and efficient manner. Aidoc has a leading position in the field, and the fantastic team I am joining has already made me feel at home."

Aidoc is the leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for enterprise imaging - helping physicians expedite patient treatment and improve quality of care. The company has 9 CE marked and 6 FDA cleared solutions for the prioritization, detection and communication of acute abnormalities in CT scans, and is in clinical use at over 500 leading medical centers worldwide.

With Aidoc's revenue quadrupling in 2020, Europe now accounts for approximately one third of the company's current customers, and has been implemented in University hospitals such as Antwerp, Basel, and Brussels, Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin, and leading Teleradiology companies TMC and Imadis.

"As the demand for Aidoc solutions grows in the European market, it became critical for us to increase our commitment and investment in the region to address the needs of our current and prospective customers" Aidoc CEO, Elad Walach, says. "We are excited that we could attract Alex to join, I am convinced that he will be instrumental to expand our European presence."

About Aidoc: www.aidoc.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274791/Aidoc_Logo.jpg