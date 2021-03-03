Roaring Debut for the Reaper of Death as it Dominates The Royal Canadian Mint's Latest Collector Coin Offering

03 marzo 2021 a

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greek for "Reaper of Death", the Thanatotheristes degrootorum is a fascinating find for Canada: the first new tyrannosaur species to be discovered in the country in over 50 years. Paleoartist Julius Csotonyi, who was the first to ever illustrate the fearsome prehistoric animal, sketched the reverse design of this new 99.99% pure silver coin forever preserving this unique addition to the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology's world-renowned dinosaur fossil collection. Csotonyi meticulously replicated the formation in which the fossil fragments were found.

The discovery of the Thanatotheristes degrootorum enhances the understanding of paleontologists into Canada's prehistoric past. Estimated to be at the top of the food chain, this tyrannosaur species pre-dates the Tyrannosaurus rex by 12 million years and is estimated to have been eight metres (26 feet) long. The fossil fragments, found by John and Sandra De Groot while out on a family walk along the Bow River in Alberta, are the inspiration for this coin. The fossilized skull of the giant appears atop the black-rhodium plated coin, giving it a rocky texture and truly capturing the story of this frighteningly named, toothy, two-legged carnivore. This exciting coin, and many others, can be ordered from the Mint as of today.

