Make the Invisible Visible: Catalyst #BiasCorrect For International Women's Day 2021 Campaign Asks Challenging Questions

Campaign Provides Virtual Backgrounds to Call Out Bias in the Workplace

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst is observing International Women's Day (IWD) 2021 by challenging companies to join its #BiasCorrect "Make the Invisible Visible" global campaign, providing virtual backgrounds that encourage courageous conversations about unconscious bias in meetings.

Catalyst research shows that invisible barriers for women in the workplace, particularly women of color, have proliferated in remote working during the pandemic:

Catalyst's Make the Invisible Visible campaign, created in collaboration with the Burns Group, allows individuals to select and download virtual backgrounds that ask challenging questions to spark important conversations on how to address these experiences of unconscious bias in the workplace:

The virtual backgrounds are available in English, French, German, and Spanish.

This year's campaign builds on Catalyst's 2019 and 2020 IWD #BiasCorrect campaign, which focused on the biased words used to describe women in the workplace, demonstrating that women and men with the same talents and skills often are described in very different ways, creating barriers that can adversely impact women's advancement.

"Make the Invisible Visible really showcases the experiences of bias women have in remote work during the Covid-19 crisis," said Lorraine Hariton, Catalyst President and CEO. "Unconscious bias is persistent, so we want to engage companies and their employees—including men as gender partners—to #BiasCorrect and create more inclusive workplace cultures."

Catalyst invites individuals and companies to visit the #BiasCorrect webpage on March 8, which provides resources for everyone to help understand, interrupt, and correct unconscious bias. Bank of America and The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America are sponsors for this campaign.

About CatalystCatalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

About Burns GroupBurns Group is a brand transformation company that bravely co-creates the future of brands, young and old. We bring bravery to established brands and experience to startups. To learn more, visit burnsgroupnyc.com

