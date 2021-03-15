Photomyne Ltd. Completes Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

15 marzo 2021 a

a

a

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [AI] technology development startup company Photomyne Ltd., specializing in apps for family nostalgia and memory preservation, has completed its Initial Public Offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Photomyne's decision to pursue the IPO now comes after the company has reached numerous successful milestones. Within six years of its foundation, Photomyne has seen substantial growth in terms of both its user base and app suite: Over 20 million people worldwide have downloaded an app by Photomyne, and have converted over 230 million photographs, photo slides, and film negatives into digital photos.

"Following such substantial growth in the past year and seeing how our key metrics maintained a steady rise over time, pursuing the IPO now felt like the natural next step for us", said Photomyne CEO Nir Tzemah. "We are excited to have reached this point and complete the IPO, and we are equally excited to keep pushing Photomyne forward and reaching even greater milestones," Tzemah added.

The company's suite of nostalgia apps and a web platform offer a holistic solution for preserving one's personal and family history. Photomyne offers apps for: digitizing physical photographs, photo slides, and film negatives; colorizing Black-and-White photos; building a family tree using family photos from the user's phone; creating a life storytelling slideshow for celebrating people and family events, among others.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456086/Photomyne_Ltd_Logo.jpg

Contact

Annat [email protected]