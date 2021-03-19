Mallinckrodt Announces 2021 Advancing Extracorporeal Photopheresis Immunomodulation Investigator Award

19 marzo 2021 a

-- Rich diversity of cutting-edge ECP science represented in Mallinckrodt's 2021 research award --

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A project that will analyze the immunomodulatory effects of extracorporeal photopheresis therapy (ECP) through innate cells has won Mallinckrodt plc's 2021 Advances in Immunomodulatory ECP research award.

This is the fourth year that Mallinckrodt, provider of approved, fully integrated systems for the administration of immunomodulatory therapy via ECP, will present the €50,000 prize during the annual meeting of the European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplant (EBMT).

The winning project, submitted by the RIGHT institute (UMR1098) in collaboration with the University Hospital Besançon, France, seeks to investigate mechanisms of cell death generated through ECP and the direct effects on the innate cells involved in the resolution of inflammation. The team is led by Dr. Etienne Daguindau.

Research funded from the inaugural investigator award, which was founded in 2018 to mark the 30th anniversary of Mallinckrodt's pioneering THERAKOS ECP ImmunomodulationTM, was also presented at this year's EBMT.

Part of the Company's ongoing commitment to the science of immunomodulation through ECP across therapeutic applications, the initiative was designed to recognize individuals and institutions whose research contributes to the advancement of knowledge in this broad area of medicine.

Steven Romano, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Mallinckrodt, said: "Entries to this year's investigator award, as ever, covered a broad spectrum of disease settings demonstrating the vast ambition and vision of our research community and the potential, wide-ranging applications of ECP."

Entries were invited from clinicians and scientists working on translational or outcomes-based research, as well as collaborative projects. Submissions were assessed on a range of criteria, including scientific merit, originality, and feasibility.

Congratulating the winning team, Romano added: "As a pioneer in ECP immunomodulation, Mallinckrodt is proud to support the work of those who continue to investigate this exciting field of medicine. I congratulate Dr. Daguindau and his team and look forward to seeing their results."

In 2018, the prize went to a team from the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust Department of Haematology. Led by Dr. Nick Matthews, the study evaluated the effect of ECP on monocytes in the setting of graft versus host disease (GvHD).

Dr. Matthews said: "It meant a lot to the team to be selected for the research award. We were very honored, very surprised, and very relieved because we needed the funding to continue our work.

"It is such a wide research field, with lots of competition and many pressing research questions, but this award is purely for ECP immunomodulation research, which makes it very special."

The 2022 Advancing ECP Immunomodulation Investigator Award will be open for entries in September. For full details on how to enter, go to https://www.therakos.eu/healthcare-professionals/research-opportunities-educational-grants/educational grants

ABOUT THERAKOS

Mallinckrodt's therapeutic platforms, including the latest generation THERAKOSTM CELLEXTM Photopheresis System, are used by academic medical centres, hospitals, and treatment centres in more than 30 countries and have delivered more than 1 million treatments globally. For more information, please visit www.therakos.eu

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. Areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. The company's core strengths include the acquisition and management of highly regulated raw materials and specialized chemistry, formulation and manufacturing capabilities. The company's Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines and its Specialty Generics segment includes specialty generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients and external manufacturing. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

