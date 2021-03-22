SIFI announces granting of Marketing Authorizations in Turkey

22 marzo 2021 a

Leading ophthalmic products, including NETILDEX®, NETIRA® and EYESTIL® will soon be marketed directly by SIFI Ilaç

CATANIA, Italy, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFI, a leading ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce that the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TMMDA) has approved the transfer of marketing authorizations from its former local distributor to its wholly owned subsidiary SIFI İlaç A.S. The approvals cover different formulations of ophthalmic drugs NETIRA®, NETILDEX®, EYESTIL® and PRENACID®.

NETIRA® (netilmicin) is indicated for the treatment of ocular infections and is available as multi-dose and preservative-free single-dose eye drops.

NETILDEX® (fixed combination of netilmicin and dexamethasone) is indicated for the treatment of ocular inflammation of the anterior segment of the eye, in presence or at risk of bacterial infection. It is available as multi-dose and preservative-free single-dose eye drops.

EYESTIL® (sodium hyaluronate) is indicated for the treatment of dry-eye and is available as multi-dose and preservative-free single-dose eye drops.

PRENACID® (desonide) is indicated for the treatment of ocular inflammations and is available as eye-drops and ointment.

These pharmaceuticals are part of a comprehensive and established ophthalmic portfolio, including medical device XANTERNET® and nutraceutical ADRUSEN®, which SIFI Ilaç expects to start distributing directly next month in Turkey, the 6th biggest pharmaceutical market in Europe.

SIFI Ilaç is currently deploying a fully-fledged organization, including a field sales force, that will make extensive use of digital technologies to accelerate its reach to ophthalmologists and other important stakeholders in the market.

"These approvals represent a key milestone in strengthening SIFI's competitive position in Europe. Thanks to the hard work of our former distributor TEKA Ilaç, our products are well-known and much appreciated in the Turkish ophthalmic community," commented Gilberto Dalesio, SIFI's Chief Commercial Officer.

"We are delighted to continue providing Turkish patients and physicians with our proven products for the effective treatment of most common ocular disorders," added Nahide Sarisin, General Manager of SIFI İlaç, "We also look forward to bring further innovations from our R&D pipeline to address unmet needs, as a sign of SIFI's long-term commitment to Turkey."

About SIFI

SIFI is a leading ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures, and markets innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions. SIFI is fully committed through its R&D to improve the quality of life of patients, exporting treatments to more than 20 countries worldwide with a direct presence in Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Mexico and Turkey.

