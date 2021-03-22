Celigo Appoints Steve Sutter as Chief Financial Officer and Jordan Fladell as VP of Alliances and Channel Capitalizing on Strong Growth Trajectory

22 marzo 2021 a

a

a

Leading iPaaS Provider Hires Experienced Tech Executives to Facilitate Next Phase of Expansion as Demand for Integration Solutions Continues to Spike

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo, the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for both business and technical users, today announced the addition of Steve Sutter as Chief Financial Officer and Jordan Fladell as VP of Alliances and Channel to its growing leadership team. Both leaders come to Celigo with several decades of experience successfully building Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies.

"We couldn't be more excited about the presence of Steve and Jordan on our leadership team," said Jan Arendtsz, Founder and CEO of Celigo. "During this critical time for digital transformation, hundreds of new customers and their partners have been coming to Celigo to automate business processes across the enterprise. As proven leaders with over 25 years of experience building multiple high-growth companies, Steve and Jordan have been there before. They are the right leaders as we continue to build an experienced executive team to help us meet this growing demand."

As Chief Financial Officer, Sutter oversees the company's Finance and Accounting teams, as well as the company's Legal, Operations, HR, and key strategic initiatives. Before Celigo, Sutter spent seven years serving as CFO of Egnyte, a SaaS content services platform, where he helped lead the company from early-stage through $100 million in recurring revenue. Sutter also held CFO roles at Eye-Fi, Elance, and Netfish Technologies.

As VP of Alliances and Channel, Fladell will focus on growing a world-class partner program across all segments and help partners build their businesses on Celigo. Before Celigo, Fladell was the Co-Founder and CEO of mLevel, the award-winning digital learning platform, and saw it through the company's acquisition by Axonify. He also was Solutions Managing Director at Slalom Consulting in Atlanta, Georgia, where he led the charge to build out their technology practice. He also served at companies such as Web.com, Definition 6, and Web World.

"I am excited to join the Celigo team as it is the perfect opportunity to unlock my experience in a growing category," said Fladell. "My focus is to build a world-class partner program. We will focus on our partners' needs and help connect great companies together so end customers are served and supported in a way that is unmatched in the industry."

Built for both IT professionals and business users, Celigo allows users to quickly build, manage, and hand off complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering the total cost of ownership. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo is known in the iPaaS industry for its ease of use, robust library of pre-built integrations, powerful developer tools, and scalability across multiple industries.

In 2020, the company launched a new user interface (UI) that allows developers and business users to access pre-built solutions for more than a dozen business processes and improved error management with AI to drive down maintenance time and costs.

With the acceleration of digital transformation due to the COVID pandemic, the need for automation via iPaaS technologies has only increased.

"The world of digital has exploded in 2020 and companies are now in need more than ever to connect SaaS solutions to each other to transform their business," said Sutter. "Celigo's iPaaS platform is ideally positioned to unlock the power of these disparate applications and help companies across the globe digitize their operations at scale."

For more information about Celigo, and to start integrating for free, visit www.celigo.com.

About Celigo:

Celigo is the next-generation Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) built for both IT professionals and business users that easily connects and automates processes across thousands of applications. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo allows users to quickly build, manage and handoff complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering the total cost of ownership. For more information and to start integrating for free, visit www.celigo.com.

Media Contact: Rico Andrade, 650-793-3537

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471760/Celigo_Logo.jpg