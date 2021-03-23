Dr. Cheng-Chi Chao joins ChemPartner as Vice President and Head of Immunotherapy and Inflammation

23 marzo 2021 a

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai ChemPartner announced today the appointment of Cheng-Chi Chao, Ph.D. as Vice President and Head of Immunotherapy and Inflammation.

Dr. Chao has over 20 years of experience in drug development and extensive expertise in the fields of immune-oncology and immune-related diseases in the biopharmaceutical industry and at academic institutions. Prior to joining ChemPartner, Dr. Chao was the CTO/head of R&D at GenoImmune (a BGI company) in China and held a senior director position of cancer immunotherapy at Complete Genomics (a BGI company) in the U.S. He oversaw discovery research and development for neoantigen-based immunotherapy and was responsible for establishing emerging platform technologies for cell therapy and cancer vaccines. Before that, he worked in a number of global pharmaceutical companies, including Merck Research Laboratories, Schering-Plough/DNAX Research Institute, and Novartis.

"Dr. Chao's professional track record of the successful development of numerous cell therapy and biologics programs that have advanced from discovery to clinic or commercialization will be a great asset to ChemPartner," said Dr. Ming Liu, Senior Vice President and Head of the Biology and Pharmacology Department at ChemPartner. "We have helped hundreds of our global pharmaceutical and biotech clients with drug discovery for cancer immunotherapy and autoimmune diseases, and we look forward to Dr. Chao's contributions to our mission."

ChemPartner's immunologists specialize in in vitro assays involving adoptive and innate immune responses with the use of various types of immune cells. The team is highly experienced in the evaluation of immune cell activation/proliferation/differentiation, cytokine release, signal molecules, receptor binding, and cell-cell interaction. ChemPartner's immunology and inflammation department offers an extensive array of phenotypic and functional in vitro models and in vivo pharmacodynamics and pharmacological models of human diseases, including respiratory inflammation, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, skin inflammatory diseases, inflammatory bowel diseases, and systemic inflammation.

"I am delighted to join ChemPartner. My experience in immunology combined with the team's expertise will provide ChemPartner's global clients the skills and proficiency they want and need," said Dr. Chao. "I am enthusiastic about the unique service offering at ChemPartner as well as the potential for growth of the department, and I am excited about what the future holds for all of us."

About ChemPartner

Shanghai ChemPartner, which includes ChemPartner, ChemPartner Biologics, and China Gateway Pharmaceutical Development, offers a broad range of drug discovery, development, and manufacturing services including chemistry and biologics discovery, biology and pharmacology, DMPK and toxicology, and small molecule and biologics CMC development and manufacturing. Shanghai ChemPartner serves a diverse global client base and has laboratories, business offices, and representatives in the US, Europe, China, and Japan.