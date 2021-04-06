OANDA names Marcin Niewiadomski Head of Europe

06 aprile 2021 a

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcin Niewiadomski as Head of Europe, responsible for driving the firm's continued growth throughout the EU27 countries. He will also continue in his current role as Chief Executive Officer of Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers SA (TMS) from his base in Warsaw.

Niewiadomski has spent six years at the helm of TMS, managing the firm's digital transformation and extending both its product offering and geographical footprint. However, he has also worked with several financial powerhouses over the years including Link 4, which was a part of the RSA Group, Provident Polska, Kredyt Bank (KBC Bank), GMAC Bank and BRE Bank Securities.

David Hodge, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Europe and the Middle East with OANDA said, "An industry veteran with 25 years of experience in the financial services sector, Marcin was a clear choice for the Head of Europe. He brings with him an unrivalled expertise in the financial services industry and a deep-seated understanding of the European market, which will be invaluable as we shape the firm's strategy in the years to come."

"Having spent several years working hard to extend the TMS footprint into Spain, Germany, Latvia and Lithuania, I am looking forward to building on the foundations of the OANDA brand to accelerate business growth even further into the EU27 region," commented Niewiadomski.

Niewiadomski's expanded role further demonstrates OANDA's ongoing commitment to the European market and the strategic importance of its operation in Poland. Last week, the firm announced the completion of its acquisition of TMS, one of the largest brokers in the country. In early 2020, the firm also established a shared services centre in Kraków that currently employs almost 100 people.

