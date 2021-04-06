Cell Biotech acquire a European patent for anticancer protein P8 originated from Lactobacillus rhamnosus

06 aprile 2021 a

SEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Biotech (KRX 049960), a probiotics & microbiome company, has acquired a European patent (Registration No. EP3453718) for the anticancer protein P8 originated from Lactobacillus rhamnosus for the new colorectal cancer drug "PP-P8".

Following the Korean patent (Registration No. KR10-1910808) and Japanese patent (Registration No. JP6586248), it has also acquired patents in Europe, thereby gain a toehold for entry into the global pharmaceutical market by securing global intellectual property rights.

Through this patent, it was found that the anticancer protein P8 has a remarkable therapeutic effect on colorectal cancer. In addition, in the non-clinical trial, the inhibitory effect of P8 on colorectal cancer cells was proven in mice and primates, and its safety against toxicity and side effects were also confirmed.

It was developed to be produced from Pediococcus pentosaceus by genetically engineered strain. It is being developed as a treatment for colorectal cancer, and is awaiting approval for a phase I clinical trial from the South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety(MFDS).

PP-P8 is a microbiome-based oral gene therapy, a new first-in-class colorectal cancer drug. It is a therapeutic agent using genetic techniques based on safe probiotics. Therefore, it is expected to be helpful in overcoming the shortcomings of chemical anticancer drugs, which have side effects caused by high concentration administration and long-term use.

In addition to the patent for the anticancer protein P8, Cell Biotech has obtained Korean patents for the drug delivery system(DDS) and gene expression cassette. At the same time, patents in Europe, the United States, and Japan are in progress, expanding its position in the global pharmaceutical market.

An official from Cell Biotech said, "In order to target the global colorectal cancer treatment market, which amounts to about $10 billion per year, patents are being registered not only in Korea but also in various countries. By preoccupying overseas patents, we will be reborn as a representative Korean company leading the development of new microbiome drugs and securing technological competitiveness."

