Maestro Andrea Bocelli at Hegra Live and Free on YouTube: The Royal Commission for AlUla

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most beloved tenor, Andrea Bocelli, is giving a world-first performance in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra on April 8th 2021. While the event will be for just 300 people in person, the performance will be streamed live and free on the maestro's YouTube Channel for millions of fans around the world.

The event in AlUla, Saudi Arabia will be set among the Nabataean tombs of the ancient city of Hegra. It's the first time the site has been the setting for a music event of this calibre and the master tenor has promised to deliver an intimate set comprising musicians from the Arabian Philharmonic and special guests Loren ALLRED, Matteo BOCELLI, soprano Francesca MAIONCHI with EUGENE KOHN at the piano.

The concert marks the third successive year that Bocelli has performed in AlUla having delighted audiences at the previous two Winter at Tantora festivals. The event promises to be an unmissable celebration of heritage, culture, music and optimism.

While the set list remains under wraps, organisers have promised that fans, both old and new, will not be disappointed. A surprise guest has also remained a secret to be divulged to viewers on the night and not before.

Hegra, built in the first century BCE by the Nabataean Kingdom, is an ancient desert city home to thousands of tombs cut into sandstone mountains. At least 100 tombs have elaborate carved facades, a signature of the skilled Nabataean craftsmen.

The concert will be broadcast live and free on Andrea Bocelli's YouTube channel on April 8th at 12pm in Los Angeles, 3pm in New York, 8pm in London, 9pm in Rome, Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Moscow and Saudi Arabia. The performance is not currently being made available on repeat or on demand so fans are encouraged to tune in, or miss out.

For further details about where to watch in your locations visit experiencealula.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481811/AlUla_Andrea_Bocelli.jpg