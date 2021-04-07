Daniel Gorosch appointed Chief Executive Officer of Colliers in Sweden

07 aprile 2021 a

Colliers poised to accelerate growth in Sweden with appointment of industry leader.

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) today announced that Daniel Gorosch has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) | Sweden. Current CEO Dan Törnsten remains a shareholder of Colliers in Sweden and will become Chairman, focusing on continued client engagement and strategic advisory.

Reporting to the EMEA CEO, Daniel Gorosch joins Colliers as a highly experienced and enterprising real estate leader, formerly Managing Director of JLL Sweden and most recently Founder and CEO of Harvesta Fastigheter. He brings a depth of experience in leading growth through client service excellence and strategic acquisitions during his career spanning more than 25 years, with expertise in capital markets. He also holds non-executive board positions advising Sweden's largest real estate companies across commercial, residential and property management specialisms.

"We are excited to welcome Daniel Gorosch as CEO of Colliers in Sweden. He joins us as another high performing leader in commercial real estate and is set to maximise the potential of property for investors, owners and occupiers in this important market for EMEA. His experience in delivering exceptional services and developing successful businesses, coupled with our strong platform in Sweden built by Dan Törnsten, will enable us to accelerate our growth in Sweden," said Chris McLernon, CEO | EMEA at Colliers.

"I am delighted to join Colliers as we look to the next phase of growth in real estate. As the fourth largest investment market in EMEA, backed by strong economic conditions and occupier confidence, we see great opportunity in Sweden for our clients, our people and our business. I very much look forward to working with Dan and the full team in delivering greater success as we go forward," explained Daniel Gorosch.

"I am exceptionally proud of the strong business, client relationships and the team we have built in Sweden since 2010 and I am honoured to work as Chairman alongside our new CEO, Daniel," added Dan Törnsten, Chairman | Sweden of Colliers. "As we help our clients and people navigate the opportunities ahead, I am looking forward to focusing my efforts in continued client engagement and strategic advice."

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

