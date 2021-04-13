Ÿnsect accelerates its international expansion with the acquisition of Dutch AgTech business Protifarm, as it scales into the market for human food ingredients made from insects

13 aprile 2021 a

The integration announces growth in Ÿnsect mealworm production capacity with two mealworms species now in its portfolio

PARIS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ÿnsect, the world leader in natural insect protein, has acquired Protifarm, the global leader in mealworm ingredients for human food applications. Their joint offering will accelerate manufacturing capabilities with a third production site, as the company move to deliver on its long-term strategy to offer a healthy, sustainable solution to the accelerating consumption of protein. Following the European Food Safety Authority deeming mealworms safe for human consumption this January, Ÿnsect is expanding into the market of food ingredients derived from insect ingredients for humans.

In addition to its sites in France, Ÿnsect now expands internationally with the integration of Protifarm, a Dutch production site based in Ermelo, one hour east of Amsterdam. This solidifies the company's position as the world's largest insect food and feed player.

"Protifarm is a compelling fit for Ÿnsect, perfectly matching our long-term goals and sustainability values. Acquiring Protifarm is a strategic next step for us, strengthening Ÿnsect's leading position in the global market and allowing us to properly address the human and pet food markets with complementary products," explains Antoine Hubert, Co-Founder and CEO of Ÿnsect.

The Dutch state-of-the-art vertical farm produces more than 1,000 metric tons of food ingredients annually. With two Ÿnsect production sites in operation and one under construction, the result is an increase in volume and accelerated production and delivery to customers.

Ÿnsect and Protifarm already share a lot of common ground, from the way they approach science and technology on mealworms, to quality and operational excellence. Protifarm brings nearly 40 years of experience in insect breeding and owns 37 patents across 10 categories, bringing the total number of patents owned by Ÿnsect to nearly 300.

"The evolution of a more sustainable intake of nutrition is only at its beginning, but the demand for products meeting these standards is set to grow exponentially in the coming years. The consolidation of Protifarm with Ÿnsect will expand our scale to meet this demand globally," comments Tom Mohrmann, CEO of Protifarm.

With established food customers in Germany, the Netherlands, England, Denmark, and Belgium, Protifarm's Novel Food application is expected, same as Ÿnsect's, to receive EU approval in the near term. As Protifarm's Buffalo mealworm and Ÿnsect's Molitor mealworm meet complementary needs, the company now offers a platform of interchangeable food and feed ingredients, addressing the demand for different premium applications coming from two types of mealworm.

