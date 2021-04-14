Infosys: Digital Differentiation and Large Deal Momentum Drive Industry-leading Growth in FY21

14 aprile 2021 a

- Double-digit Revenue Growth Guidance of 12%-14% for FY22

- Share Buyback of ₹9,200 Crore ($1.23 bn) and Final Dividend of ₹6,400 Crore ($0.85 bn) Announced

BENGALURU, India, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered strong FY21 performance with 5.0% CC growth, and growth accelerating to 9.6% in Q4 – in the face of a turbulent economic environment. Large deal TCV for FY21 peaked to an all-time high of $14.1 billion with 66% being net new. Operating margin for the year expanded by 3.2% and Free Cash Flows increased by 38.5%. The Board has recommended capital return of ₹15,600 crore (app. $2.08 billion) including final dividend of ₹6,400 crore (app. $0.85 billion) and open market buyback of shares of ₹9,200 crore (app. $1.23 billion).

"I am very pleased with our performance this year and incredibly proud of our employees for the passion and commitment they displayed despite a very tough environment. We have crossed a milestone of `100,000 crore in revenue in FY21. Our intense focus on client relevance, growing our digital portfolio with differentiated capabilities like Infosys CobaltTM, and empowering employees have helped us emerge as a preferred 'partner-of-choice' for our global clients. Our record large deal wins stand testimony to the effectiveness of this approach", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "A strong momentum exiting FY21, alongside a focused strategy to accelerate client digital journeys, gives us confidence for a stronger FY22", he added.

Outlook for FY22:

In Q4, Infosys continued to expand its digital capabilities, especially with the Infosys CobaltTM cloud portfolio. The company announced a partnership with LivePerson for Conversational AI to help brands manage AI-powered conversations with consumers and employees. Powered by NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, the company also built its own applied AI cloud to provide employees simple and fast access to AI infrastructure, expanding their ability to drive AI-driven transformation for enterprises.

During the quarter, Infosys was also recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2021 by Ethisphere Institute, US and was ranked #30 on WSJ's 2021 list of 100 most sustainably managed companies in the world.

1. Key highlights for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021

"Despite the disruptions, we continue to execute seamlessly with broad-based momentum across verticals. This has led to healthy volume growth and record utilization in a seasonally soft quarter", said Pravin Rao, COO. While our employees continue to work from home through this health crisis, we remain focused on their wellness, including facilitating vaccination rollout for eligible employees. Attrition has picked up, largely reflecting a strong demand environment, but we remain confident of our employee engagement initiatives, vast talent pool and training capabilities to ensure seamless execution," he added.

"FY21 was a landmark year with superior shareholder returns backed by robust operating metrics and strong growth across revenue, margins and free cash flows", said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. "Executing on our capital allocation policy, the company proposes to increase the total dividend per share by 54% over previous year and Buyback of Equity shares of up to ₹9,200 crore", he added.

2. Capital Allocation

The Board in its meeting held today approved the following:

*USD-INR rate of 75.00

3. Client Wins & Testimonials

The trust clients repose in Infosys drives us to invest further in building stronger digital capabilities and to raise the bar in delivery excellence.

4. Recognitions

NOTES:

1. The above information is extracted from the audited condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021 which have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on April 14, 2021.

2. A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from www.infosys.com.

3. Other Income includes Finance Cost.

