The 129th Canton Fair Opens Today, 2.7 Million Products Ready for Global Businesses with an Optimized Experience

- GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) today opens its 129th session, also its third digital exhibition. 260 thousand exhibitors present record-breaking 2.7 million products across 16 categories, 82 thousand of which will be new products.

Exhibitors will showcase their products through cutting-edge digital presentations such as pictures, videos, 3D and livestreams, including 2,600 virtual reality showrooms and 137 online new product launches.

Xu Bing, spokesperson of Canton Fair, noted that the 129th Canton Fair, built on the previous two digital sessions successfully held in 2020, has further optimized its digital platform to facilitate accessible and convenient business communication between suppliers and buyers.

"The Canton Fair has been promoting trade exchanges and stabilizing the global industrial supply chain over the years, and we hope the 129th session can contribute to China's new development pattern where domestic and foreign markets can boost each other," Xu said.

This year's Canton Fair brings functional improvements to enable efficient business matching, including leveraging resources in livestreams, allowing easy access to the Help Center, offering an upgraded Exhibitor Centre management tool, and providing an intelligent customer service system with multiple language support.

Aiming to provide buyers with an optimal experience throughout the grand online international trade event, the Fair is also embracing an inclusive participation with targeted market segment incentives and activities. Focusing on "Belt and Road Initiative" and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) countries, the Canton Fair has been working closely with international business associations. 44 pre-exhibition virtual events hosted in 32 countries with topics covering promotion, matchmaking, and cooperation agreement signing, along with over 300 trainings for overseas buyers, email direct marketing and global partnership programs, have helped global buyers understand their targeted industries and product categories of interest showcased at the Canton Fair.

To allow buyers to do barrier-free business across borders, the Canton Fair is introducing a wide range of supporting services, such as professional settlements, financing to insurance, logistic support for transportation, inspection to quality certification, as well as online customs support and policy interpretation.

Register for the Canton Fair at https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/en/register/selectiveId for more opportunities!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488574/The_129th_Canton_Fair_Opens_Today_2_7_Million_Products.jpg