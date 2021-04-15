Crane Capacity Record Breaker: XCMG Crawler Crane XGC88000 Completes Installation of 2600-ton Hydrogenation Reactor in China 10 Days Ahead of Schedule

15 aprile 2021 a

- LIANYUNGANG, China, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XGC88000, the world's largest crawler crane developed by XCMG (SHE:000425) with a record-breaking capacity of 4,000 tons, has once again set a new hoisting record on April 10 at the Shenghong refinery project construction site in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province as it successfully completed the installation of 2,600 tons of tower equipment.

The world's No.1 crawler crane, with CE Mark approved, has three internationally pioneering technologies, six world-leading technologies and more than 80 national patents. The XGC88000 was a major breakthrough in the industry and the first model to realize modular design for agile construction, helping China to overcome the long-term monopoly of foreign brands in the sector of super tonnage cranes.

Since the XGC88000 came onto the market in 2013, it has taken lead roles in major construction projects worldwide delivering superb achievements. It set the largest hoisting record of 2,155 tons in 2013 after hoisting and installing a Fischer–Tropsch process reactor, and the latest 2,600-ton lifting weight not only broke the model's own record since its market release, but also set a new engineering-applied record for the world's largest mobile crawler crane.

The XGC88000 crawler cranes have participated in 26 major construction projects in China and abroad, including the Hengli project in Dalian, Shenghong refinery in Lianyungang, Jubail Industrial City in Saudi Arabia and Duqm Oil Refinery in Oman. The model has lifted and installed more than 100 units of equipment over 1,000 tonnage, with the total lifting weight reaching 200,000 tons and a total safe operation time of nearly 10,000 hours.

"The XGC88000 has truly become the industry's first 4,000-tonnage crawler crane that has been put into operation with the broadest application, most mature technologies and highest sales. It's a pinnacle product developed with independent innovation and is considered a proud calling card for China's equipment manufacturing industries," said Wang Min, Chairman and CEO of XCMG.

On April 17, the XGC88000 will join hands with a 5,000-ton gantry crane to lift Asia's largest pressure vessel manufacturer's tower with a maximum transportation weight in Guangdong Province.

