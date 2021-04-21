Seraphim Solar and Menlo Electric Reach Significant Cooperation in Central Europe

21 aprile 2021 a

CHANGZHOU, China, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraphim Solar and Menlo Electric have signed module distribution agreements for 100MW+ of planned shipments in 2021, with the intent of increasing the highly-regarded brand's market share in Central Europe.

The region has been attracting interest from global PV manufacturers for a while now, hoping to benefit from the rising energy transition wave. Poland alone passed 500 thousand installed home PV systems in 2020 – a fivefold increase since 2019.

"We are pleased to cooperate with Menlo Electric to co-develop the Polish and Central European market," said Polaris Li, President of Seraphim. "Our partnership will not be limited to providing our latest high-efficiency solar modules, but also professional technical and marketing services. Menlo Electric is an experienced clean industry player and we are really looking forward to our cooperation."

The partnership is also in line with Menlo Electric's strategy. As Menlo Electric's Marta Walendzewicz explains: "We want to provide installers and distributors in Central Europe with equipment and services from top-quality global manufacturers. We ship most of our products through the Polish port of Gdansk, which is more conveniently located to serve the region than the more remote Hamburg and Rotterdam. As a result, we can offer attractive prices and convenient logistics".

Already present in 6 markets, Menlo Electric's management's focus is on expanding into new countries. "We are constantly looking for sales representatives and partners across the region." – stated Ms. Walendzewicz.

Menlo Electric expects significant shipments starting in June, with focus on promoting Seraphim's new line of S3 and S4 monofacial modules, including SRP-370-BMB-HV and SRP-440-BMA-HV. The 370 Wp module, equipped with black frames, conveniently sized at 1755 x 1038 and with a 15-year guarantee on material and workmanship, is attracting primarily home rooftop system installers. The 440 Wp module is available in both: silver and black frames.

Seraphim Solar

Founded in 2011, Seraphim specializes in research, development, production, and sales of solar PV products. As a Tier1 Solar Module Manufacturer listed by BNEF, as well as the Top Performer by PV Evolution Labs, Seraphim has shipped over 11GW products to over 40 countries worldwide.

Menlo Electric

Menlo Electric provides equipment and services to installers and distributors in renewable energy space. Equipment available from Menlo Electric comes exclusively from world's top quality manufacturers. Services offered by the company include financing, designing, installation, grid connection and aftersales customer service.