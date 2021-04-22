Tokiwa Phytochemical Co., Ltd. Announces New Cutting-Edge Study Supporting Benefits of SIRTMAX (R) on Healthier Life Expectancy

22 aprile 2021 a

- SAKURA, Japan, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokiwa Phytochemical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Tokiwa"), Japan, is excited to announce the publication of a joint research project with the University of Tokyo on a proprietary extract of "Kaempferia parviflora" (SIRTMAX (R)), commonly known as black turmeric.

The study titled "Quercetin 3,5,7,3′,4′-pentamethyl ether from 'Kaempferia parviflora' directly and effectively activates human SIRT1" was published in "Communications Biology" magazine. The study led by Tokiwa and Professor Koji Nagata reveals that quercetin 3,5,7,3′,4′-pentamethyl ether (KPMF-8), an active compound of SIRTMAX (R), directly binds with SIRT1 protein and activates SIRT1 far effectively than resveratrol (well-known SIRT activator). KPMF-8 interacts with SIRT1 directly and stimulates SIRT1 activity by enhancing the binding affinity of SIRT1 with its substrate, Ac-p53 peptide. The binding affinity between SIRT1 and Ac-p53 peptide was enhanced 8.2-fold by KPMF-8, but only 1.4-fold by resveratrol. Furthermore, intracellular SIRT1 activity was promoted 1.7-fold by KPMF-8 but only 1.2-fold by resveratrol.

Why SIRT1 activation? The "Sirt1 gene," aka the longevity gene, recharges mitochondria, which tend to wind down with age. In fact, SIRT1 contributes to human longevity by regulating different cell-survival pathways, including delaying replicative senescence, suppressing inflammation and increasing resistance to hypoxic (oxygen-deprived) and heat stress. Considering its vital functions, any substance that can activate SIRT1 is of great interest.

KPMF-8 is a component of SIRTMAX (R), which is non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, halal, and kosher ingredient. What's more, SIRTMAX (R) is 5 times more potent than resveratrol in activating SIRT1. With further validation by this new publication, in addition to its existing evidence, SIRTMAX (R) is poised to be in high demand to support a healthier life expectancy via its promising properties.

Tokiwa was founded in 1949 in Chiba, Japan. Being the first Japanese company to specialize in phytochemistry, the company has been manufacturing numerous plant extracts while tirelessly researching their efficacies. With this exciting news, Tokiwa plans to further expand its business and make contribution to human health. For more information, please visit: https://www.tokiwaph.co.jp/en/