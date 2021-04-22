JinkoSolar Joins the United Nations Global Compact

22 aprile 2021 a

a

a

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced it has joined the United Nations (U.N.) Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. Under the U.N. Global Compact, signatories are encouraged to align their operations and strategies with key principles.

"We are proud to be a signatory company of UNGC. At JinkoSolar, we have a culture of equality, transparency, accountability," said Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, "We seek to align our business operations with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption."

JinkoSolar treats all employees and partners across its business and operations with dignity and respect, protects employee rights, and respects one's willingness and interest. Across its global manufacturing sites, JinkoSolar is committed to ensuring that every workplace provides a safe and respectful environment for every employee. This is done through labor unions, HR trainings focused on labor and employee rights, regular and independent audits, and an open communication platform for each employee.

In an effort to protect the environment, JinkoSolar became the first solar company to join the RE 100 committing a 100 percent run on renewables. The company has put innovation and expertise into the task of conserving water, electricity, raw materials, and recycling. JinkoSolar has shared its road map to inspire its partners and industry peers to join in its environmental journey.

As a publicly listed company in the NYSE, JinkoSolar is legally required to make and keep accurate records which truthfully and accurately reflect all corporate transactions and maintain an adequate system of internal accounting controls. Any form of corruption is not tolerated.

As a participant in the UNGC, JinkoSolar is committed to disclosing its progress on the implementation of the ten key principles. The company is dedicated to improving its performance, ensuring it lives up to the expectations set by the Compact and the United Nations.