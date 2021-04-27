Celigo Appoints John Bruggeman Chief Marketing Officer

27 aprile 2021 a

a

a

Veteran CMO to lead and scale Celigo's marketing organization to drive company through next phase of growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo, the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for business and technical users, today announced John Bruggeman has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). After successive quarters of record growth due to new customer acquisition, as well as rapid expansion within existing customer deployments, Celigo will consolidate all of its marketing efforts under its first CMO.

"John is a transformational marketing leader and I couldn't be more excited he's joining our team," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO, Celigo. "His experience and success leading marketing for some of the most iconic tech companies during their explosive growth stage will play an instrumental role as Celigo enters into its next phase."

"The new generation of winning organizations are defined by how well they're able to connect and automate the data flowing throughout their critical business processes," said John Bruggeman, chief marketing officer, Celigo. "Celigo has emerged as the company that enables these organizations to leverage the full power of business applications in real time and at massive scale. I look forward to partnering with our customers and partner community to help them unlock business results that were previously out of reach."

Additional Resources

About Celigo

Celigo is the next-generation Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) built for both IT professionals and business users that easily connects and automates processes across thousands of applications. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo allows users to quickly build, manage and handoff complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering the total cost of ownership. For more information and to start integrating for free, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us at LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact: Rico Andrade, 650-793-3537

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471760/Celigo_Logo.jpg