New Creo 8.0 Enhancements Empower Engineers to 'Design Better Products Faster'

- Latest Edition of Creo Solves for Needs of Engineering Executives, Managers, and End Users

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has released the eighth edition of its award-winning Creo® computer-aided design (CAD) software. Creo 8.0 empowers increases in user productivity through expansions to Creo's Model Based Definition (MBD), Generative Design, and Ansys-powered simulation capabilities.

Purpose-built to solve for key design pitfalls experienced by engineering executives, end users, and managers, the features and functionalities of Creo 8.0 empower the entire CAD value chain to optimize design efficiency and production. "Creo 8.0 is really a step forward, and I'm pleased to be able to incorporate it into my design process," said Tiago Figueiredo, Tooling Engineer, MCG. "The new features, user interface, and tree management are all quite impressive, and I look forward to leveraging it further."

Enabling users to take design processes to the next level, Creo 8.0 includes enhancements for:

"The Creo team is proud to deliver a great balance of productivity improvements that every user will appreciate, along with expanded capabilities across the major technology areas of simulation, generative design and additive manufacturing," said Brian Thompson, Divisional Vice President and General Manager, CAD, PTC. "I'm confident that Creo 8.0 will help drive innovation and greater productivity."

