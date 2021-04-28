Windsor Brokers Announces Record-High Results For 2020 Despite COVID-19 Pandemic.

28 aprile 2021 a

- LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the top financial investment firms of the FX industry, Windsor Brokers, has announced that operations in 2020 were highly successful according to recent financial results, despite worldwide challenges faced due to the COVID pandemic.

The Company announced a successful year based on several increases in key performance indicators; an increase of 68% in volume in 2020 compared to 2019. Moreover, comparing 2020 with 2019, a jump of 148% was marked in newly funded accounts, over 65% in deposits and more than 120% in total active accounts.

This significant achievement was realized thanks to several important factors that altogether, enhanced business performance over time; restructuring of certain key management positions and group functions, more volatile market conditions attracting more investment and diversification of portfolios, accompanied by more confidence and trust from investors towards the Company, especially during the uncertain COVID lockdown periods.

Like many large corporations and financial firms around the globe, employees of Windsor Brokers were operating outside the office premises.

"Thanks to our risk management and internal policies, operations proceeded as usual without any interruptions, and better yet, bringing exceptional results for the year 2020. The past year has been challenging for the entire world economy, however thanks to our competitive trading products and conditions, in-depth technical outlooks and our strong team, investors were able to distinguish professionalism and now trust us even more. This builds an even stronger bond between us, our clients and business partners. We are expecting continuous growth and expansion and upcoming products and services for investors in 2021", said Windsor Brokers Director of Global Operations, Andreas Kontos.

About Windsor BrokersWindsor Brokers is a globally recognized investment firm with 33 years of experience in the financial markets, offering a wide range of financial instruments including Forex, CFD Indices, Shares, Metals, Commodities and Energies via the MT4 platforms. Throughout the years, the Company has received multiple local and international awards for its products, services, customer support and partnership programs.

The Capital adequacy ratio of Windsor Brokers Ltd as per 2019 is at 22.51%, double the minimum required percentage as per regulators. Windsor Brokers Group is licensed and regulated in multiple jurisdictions.

