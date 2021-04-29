Perflow Medical Expands Product Portfolio with First Clinical Use of the Stream™17 Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net

29 aprile 2021 a

NETANYA, Israel, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perflow Medical, a private, Israeli-based innovator for neurovascular treatments, today announced the first successful clinical use of the Stream™17 Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net, a lower profile device designed for more tortuous anatomy, to effectively treat hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke patients. Built on the proprietary CEREBRAL NET™ technology, the Stream17 device is the latest product portfolio addition that also includes the recently commercialized Cascade™17 Dynamic Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net for coil embolization of intracranial aneurysms. These low-profile product offerings further expand the range of brain vessels that can now be treated with Perflow's unique CEREBRAL NET technology. The first clinical procedures were successfully completed by Prof. Karlis Kupcs, head of Radiology at the Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital in Riga, Latvia.

"We recently brought the Stream family of products into our institution and I have been very pleased with the additional physician control and positive outcomes when using this next generation stentriever in my practice," commented Prof. Karlis Kupcs. "With the Stream17, I appreciate the ability to navigate through a small .017" microcatheter to effectively remove thrombus in more distal vessels. Moreover, the device was easy to use and resulted in efficient, full recanalization of the vessel."

In addition, Dr. Paul Bhogal, interventional radiologist at Barts Health NHS Trust in London, UK, points out the value of the Perflow's product portfolio on innovation in modern neurovascular medicine. "Our center is one of the most active in the country for stroke with a comprehensive range of treatments and consistently excellent clinical results. As part of that achievement, we believe in the value of adopting promising new tools, such as Perflow's dynamic-control net devices, and have integrated them into our toolbox. I'm especially excited about the Stream17, which enables access to previously unreachable blockages."

With the addition of Stream17, Perflow now offers a complete line of stroke products to perform mechanical thrombectomy from proximal large vessel occlusions up to the distal blood clots in the distal M2/M3 segments. Both the Cascade Net and Stream Net product families are commercially available across Europe for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms and acute ischemic stroke, respectively. Perflow products are not yet cleared for clinical use within the United States.

"Early clinical feedback across Europe with our low profile Stream17 and Cascade17 devices has been positive from a growing group of neuroradiologists. Compatibility with .017" microcatheters expands our value proposition, offering a preferred tool to better save patients' lives. This is a direct result of Perflow's dedication to continuous improvement," says Mark Vekemans, Director of Sales and Marketing at Perflow Medical. "Internally we are committed to innovation in the neurovascular field and bringing forth strong clinical evidence to support our technology. Later this year we look forward to sharing additional clinical results for our Stream and Cascade product families."

About Perflow MedicalPerflow Medical, a private Israeli-based medical device company, develops and manufactures innovative solutions to address complex neurovascular disorders. Perflow's patent protected CEREBRAL NET™ Technology platform, a braided net that enables adjustable neurovascular treatments, emphasizes physician expertise by combining real-time physician control, advanced device manipulation, full wall apposition, and excellent radiopacity to improve patient outcomes. Their commercial product portfolio includes the Stream™ Net, devices for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, and the Cascade™ Net, devices for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms. Learn more at www.perflow.com.