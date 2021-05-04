Nxchange acquires blockchain-based private market, Bondex

04 maggio 2021 a

a

a

Strategic acquisition that strengthens Nxchange's position as the go-to destination for tokenizing assets

AMSTERDAM, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nxchange announced the official acquisition of Bondex, the blockchain-based platform that companies can license in order to digitize their shareholder register or tokenize their shares or bonds issuance. This acquisition will further expand Nxchange's service offerings and will continue to drive the company's mission to become the single destination for tokenizing and trading alternative assets in Europe. Bondex has been fully acquired by Nxchange, but will continue to operate as an independent entity. Founder Jos van Alphen will become part of the board of Nxchange.

"Nxchange has a long expressed interest to further use Decentralised Financing (DeFi) structures and we have been presented with an opportunity to bring on a committed and enthusiastic team that aligns clearly with our mission at Nxchange. This mission is to provide innovative finance solutions for alternative investments," said Marleen Evertsz, CEO & Founder, Nxchange. "With Nxchange positioned in Europe as the place to invest and trade alternative assets on a Regulated Market, taking on a fully established private issuance platform that can deliver the experience that our Nxchange users have come to expect was a natural fit for us."

Bondex provides a blockchain-based platform that companies can license in order to digitize their shareholder register and tokenize their shares or bonds. By licensing the platform a company can self-structure a share or bond issuance on the blockchain by involving their employees, direct clientele or other stakeholders or simply use the Bondex platform to manage their shareholders, whereby the platform provides functionality for, amongst others, the KYC / AML process for on-boarding investors, payments, OTC trading, fund management and social management.

Nxchange believes tokenizing alternative assets will play a vital role in the future of the financial ecosystem. By including this asset class, Nxchange is now uniquely situated to position itself as a 360-degree solution for all the investing needs of European millennials.

"We want our community to know that this step will lead to bigger and more exciting features in the future and that they can look forward to an enhanced version of the platform that they have already come to love," said Jos van Alphen, Founder & CEO, Bondex.

Bondex will be located at Nxchange headquarters in Amsterdam. Further updates on Nxchange product roadmap as well as new features that Nxchange users can look forward to will be shared at a later date.

About Nxchange

Nxchange is the first fully regulated European Securities Exchange for (tokenized) securities and digitized assets, allowing real-time trading, clearing and settlement, 24/7 and peer-2-peer trading. Nxchange is a comprehensive trading platform developed in close cooperation with the AFM (the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets) and holds a Regulated Market license, a MTF license and an Investment firm license issued by the Dutch Ministry of Finance and the AFM. Nxchange works closely together with European Regulators and has set up strong partnerships with traditional and new players in the capital market such as ABN Amro Clearing bank, Rabobank and Euroclear.

www.nxchange.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502081/Nxchange_Bondex.jpg

For press inquiries, please contact:Joris de Vor [email protected] [email protected] +31 (0) 6 40103501